Pak’s Lashkar-e-Taiba displacement base in the country, Afghan told India, India News News





The Afghan government has informed the Indian side that the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is changing base inside the country. The development comes even as the Taliban are making territorial gains in the country and the fear is that ungoverned places could be used by international terrorist groups.

India has participated in several private meetings with various regional capitals and raised this issue, in particular the use of these places by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. “The trend that we have seen over the past year is that Pakistan is trying to move all these international terrorist groups from northern and southern Waziristan to Afghanistan,” officials said.

Read also | UN Warns of “Unprecedented” Afghan Civilian Deaths Due to Taliban Offensives Earlier this month, publicly criticizing Pakistan, Afghan President Ghani stressed that “more than 10,000 jihadist fighters have entered the country from Pakistan last month “. He made the comments in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Uzbekistan Connectivity Summit to show a sense of frustration with Islamabad.

It has now emerged that the number of fighters killed in Afghanistan in recent weeks had Pakistani identity cards and that many wounded Taliban members are being treated in Pakistani hospitals. Calls have also been made from madrasas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to join the “Jihad” in Afghanistan.

Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and China are all concerned about ungoverned places in Afghanistan that could be used by international terrorist groups. Uzbekistan fears that the territory will be used by the militant Islamist group Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and China fears that the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM) will gain a foothold in these ungoverned places.

