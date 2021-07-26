Kremer’s Corner: Trump runs and loses – Opinions





Any Republican insider will freely admit that his party is stuck with Donald Trump as the so-called party leader. This is usually the case with either party when they have a current or recently deposed president.

There is also no doubt that many national party leaders wish they could find a way to free the party and get out of Trump’s clutches, but any attempt to oust Trump is doomed to failure.

Michael Wolff, the author of three books on Donald Trump, in a recent New York Times article predicted that the former president will run again in 2024. This could be good or bad news for both political parties, but for moderate Republicans, a second Trump candidacy might be the only way to get rid of Trump for good.

Wolff’s article sets out his thoughts on Trump’s plans, but I would add a few other signs that point to a Trump re-execution.

For starters, Trump is a living, breathing money machine. Since last November, he has raised $ 75 million in small, mostly modest donations. He claims he needed the money to challenge election results in places like Arizona and Georgia.

But to date, he hasn’t contributed a dollar to any of these futile efforts, keeping all the money to himself.

Next year, he will ask his supporters to make another donation to help him elect his favorite candidates to the House and Senate.

The chances that he is giving out most of that money in large numbers is a joke. The ex-president can raise the dollars and has shown that once he has the dollars, he keeps them for himself.

There are plenty of Republican officials who are dying to declare their availability to run for president, but they are afraid to insult their party leader. Governors, Senators, and Congressmen have been to Iowa and a few other key states, but once they arrive they pay homage to Trump and make it seem like their visit was just a sightseeing stopover.

Mr. Trump, who forgets he lost last year by a margin of seven million votes, has embarked on a series of campaign-style rallies to keep his personal brand alive. Each trip sends a message to the potential adversary that he is in charge of the group and that he is not ready to give up his control. It also prevents one of the possible candidates from raising serious funds for 2024.

The presidential field freeze also extends to potential candidates for the House and Senate in 2021.

Anyone who declares himself for these offices must first recite the pledge of allegiance to Mr. Trump and then hope he will gain his support. To date, all signs point to many potential candidates who may not be part of the Republican mainstream and, if they are too radical, the Trump brand may not save them.

Is Donald Trump stoppable and likely to be refused another candidacy? While this is highly uncertain, there may be a number of obstacles to a Trump coronation.

The New York District Attorney and Attorney General’s investigation is developing slowly. There has been a major indictment against a Trump employee, but most people agree that more charges are on the way. Whether Donald Trump will one day be charged with a crime is to be expected, but it could happen.

There will be another test of Trump’s invincibility. Many candidates next year, who have Trump’s backing, could lose and cost the party the chance to win the House or Senate.

If that happens, it’s possible that a number of challengers waiting behind the scenes will step forward and declare themselves for the White House. If the 2021 election goes badly for the candidates backed by Trump, then he will have lost all leverage for 2024.

Assuming Trump is the party’s candidate, it’s hard to conceive that anyone with a 32% approval rating could come back to the White House.

What’s more, to date, 54% of Republicans want a common new face. The real good news is that if Trump runs and loses, he will definitely be out of our hair.

