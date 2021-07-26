Matt Gaetz says Democrats are “afraid” of Trump running for next chamber speaker





Florida Representative Matt Gaetz suggested Democrats were “afraid” of any possibility that former President Donald Trump would run for the next Speaker of the House.

Gaetz made the remark following the introduction by Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle of the Membership Act, which would require only elected members or delegates to be eligible to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Speaker of the House of the United States is the second in the line of presidential succession of the United States,” Boyle said in a press statement released last week. “The fact that Donald Trump’s name is even being cast as a potential speaker in the people’s household, should serve as a wake-up call that our current demands must be changed in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy. as such, our laws should mandate that the President be a member of the United States House. “

On Monday, Gaetz took to Twitter to comment on the bill.

“They’re scared,” the Trump loyalist wrote in response to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s tweet about the proposed legislation.

The Constitution – which states that “the House of Representatives shall choose (sic) its president and other agents” – does not expressly stipulate that the President of the House must be a member of the chamber.

Technically, a legislator can appoint whoever he wants for the role during the roll call at the start of each session of Congress. However, the role has so far never been filled by an outsider.

In 2015, the Clerk of the House declared that the Speaker “has always been (but is not required to be) a member of the House”.

“It would have been unthinkable that the most populous house was not among the elected representatives of the people,” David Forte, constitutional expert at Cleveland State University, told NBC News.

If the MEMBERSHIP law is passed and promulgated, only elected members of the House of Representatives can become president of the House.

In recent months, some Republican lawmakers and commentators have suggested that Trump be appointed president by Republican lawmakers if they return to power in the 2022 midterm election.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon initially touted the idea of ​​Trump running for Congress to succeed the House presidency in February.

Gaetz himself even vowed to nominate the former president to be the next president during a speech to a crowd gathered for Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Fla. On July 3.

“After the next electoral cycle, when we resume the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the grime of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for President of the United States House of Representatives go to Donald J. Trump, ”the Republican congressman said.

Trump also suggested he would consider running for a House seat in 2022 with the goal of becoming president.

In an interview broadcast by far-right radio host Wayne Allyn Root on June 4, Trump was asked about the idea.

“Why not, instead of waiting until 2024, and hopefully you will run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida,” Root said. .

Win big. Lead us to a dramatic crushing victory. Take the House by 50 seats. And then you become the Speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden and launch criminal investigations against Biden. You will eliminate him for the latter. two years.”

Trump replied, “It’s so, it’s so interesting.”

” Do it ! You will be a popular hero! »Root added.

“Yeah, you know, it’s very interesting,” Trump said. “But you know what, your idea could be better. It’s very interesting.” Right Wing Watch first reported on these remarks.

Although Trump pitched the idea of ​​another potential White House candidacy in 2024, his spokesperson confirmed he did not want to run for Speaker of the House.

“[Trump] doesn’t want to be president, ”Trump spokesman Jason Miller told Punchbowl News in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/matt-gaetz-democrats-scared-donald-trump-house-speaker-members-act-1612985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos