Turkey and Israel should we be friends? – opinion

Diplomats around the world blinked in disbelief on Tuesday, July 13, when news broke that the previous evening Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had telephoned Israel’s newly elected President Isaac Herzog to offer him his congratulations.

The surprise was all the greater when it emerged that the call between the two presidents had lasted 40 minutes.

Over the past 13 years, relations between Turkey and Israel have been grudging to say the least. As a self-proclaimed champion of the Sunni Muslim world in general, and of the Palestinian cause in particular, Erdogan has lost no opportunity to castigate, censure and reprimand Israel.

His anger was especially sparked by Israel’s foray into Gaza in 2008 in its efforts to prevent Hamas from indiscriminately firing rockets at the country. This culminated in his venomous attack on then-president Shimon Peres at the Davos conference in January 2009.

The Mavi Marmara affair in 2010 – described by Erdogan as an Israeli armed attack on a humanitarian convoy, but much to explain – has soured relations between Turkey and Israel for six years.

Diplomatic relations were not restored until 2016. Two years later, in 2018, when the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its embassy there from Tel Aviv, Turkey recalled its ambassador. in Israel, and Israel followed suit.

The historic Abraham Accords were seen by Turkey as an extremely negative development. Erdogan condemned the UAE and Bahrain for abandoning the Palestinian cause and threatening to suspend diplomatic relations, although he never quite wanted to.

Thirteen years of sour Turkish-Israeli relations – and yet trade between the two nations has grown exponentially over the period, regardless of political strife. In 2008, bilateral trade between Turkey and Israel amounted to $ 3.4 billion. Year-over-year expansion followed, and by 2020 it had doubled to a record $ 6.8 billion.

In addition, the 13 lean years were born out of 50 years of friendship, cooperation and flourishing business. In March 1949, Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize the State of Israel. Cooperation has developed between the two nations. Over the years, trade and tourism have exploded. Before the turn of the century, the Israeli Air Force was practicing maneuvers in Turkish airspace, and Israeli technicians were modernizing Turkish fighter jets. Collaborative projects in high technology and water sharing have been developed.

In May 2005, Erdogan, then Prime Minister, paid an official visit to Israel. In November 2007, four months after being elected president, Peres visited Turkey for three days and addressed its Grand National Assembly – perhaps the culmination of Turkish-Israeli relations. They were then unwound fairly quickly.

In the fall of 2020, Turkey’s international position was in the doldrums. The US presidential election was in full swing. US President Donald Trump may have turned a blind eye to Erdogan’s anti-Kurdish land grab in northern Syria, but Joe Biden had expressed sympathy for the Kurds. Even Trump had drawn the line for NATO member Turkey by acquiring the state-of-the-art F-35 multi-purpose fighter jet from the United States, while already purchasing the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system designed specifically to destroy planes. like the F-35. Trump kicked it out of the F-35 program and imposed sanctions on it. Biden, long opposed to Erdogan’s takeover activity in Syria, certainly wouldn’t reverse that.

Neither Trump nor Biden favored Erdogan’s military interventions in Libya or the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, both obviously designed to expand Turkish influence in the region.

Erdogan had also attracted the displeasure of the European Union by continuing to search for gas in what is internationally recognized as Cypriot waters. After months of acrimonious exchanges, in December 2020 the EU imposed targeted sanctions on Turkey.

Turkey’s relations with Egypt had been frozen since 2013, when Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, was ousted by General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Erdogan, a longtime Brotherhood adherent, kicked out the Egyptian ambassador and Sisi returned the favor.

Erdogan and his advisers must have realized that a reassessment of tactics was necessary if he was to achieve his strategic goal of expanding and stabilizing Turkey’s power base across the Middle East. Out of what must have been fundamental analysis grew a plan to solve the problem – Turkey would embark on a charm offensive, involving an apparent ‘restart’ of relations with former enemies, opponents or hostile states, including Israel.

On December 9, 2020, after a two-year hiatus, Turkey appointed an ambassador to Israel, despite having a history of anti-Israel sentiment. Then, at a Christmas Day press conference, Erdogan said Turkey’s intelligence relations with Israel “have not ceased; they continue ”, and that“ our hearts desire that we can improve our relations with them ”.

Israel has treated the developments with caution. The media reported that at a meeting held on December 30, then Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi decided to send “quiet pollsters” to Ankara to assess the weight of their country. to agree. It is also difficult to determine whether there is any truth in the media rumors that Turkish intelligence services had secret talks with Israeli officials about normalizing relations.

Then came the Erdogan-Herzog telephone conversation. It happened, the Atlantic Council said, against a backdrop of a noticeable decline in Turkey in the anti-Israel rhetoric usually spelled out by state elites, fueling conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism. In addition, the Atlantic Council noted the recent publication of numerous press articles supporting the need for reconciliation. “These are important signs”, he comments, “which create a positive atmosphere, similar to that which existed at the time of the standardization agreement of 2016” [following the Mavi Marmara affair].

Official records of the presidential conversation report that leaders agree on the importance of the ties between Israel and Turkey, and the great potential for cooperation in many areas, especially energy, tourism and technology. They also agreed to maintain contact and continuous dialogue despite the differences of opinion, “with the aim of taking positive steps towards a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which will also contribute to the improvement of Israeli-Turkish relations. “.

Is this the renewal of a beautiful Turkish-Israeli friendship, or a clever move by Erdogan to advance his political ambitions?

It could be both. To reap the potential benefits and avoid the potential dangers, Israel will need to proceed with caution.