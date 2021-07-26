Donald Trump adviser Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case ahead of Texas vote





A billionaire fundraiser who worked as an adviser to Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to illegally lobbying the former president on behalf of the UAE and lying to officials in an attempt to cover it up.

Thomas Barrack, a divorced father of six who founded private equity firm Colony Capital, is set to stand trial in New York, where the inner workings of the Trump administration will be examined by lawyers.

The 74-year-old, who was one of Mr. Trump’s main fundraisers, has been accused of working secretly to advance UAE interests during the 2016 presidential campaign and throughout the Trump presidency.

Mr Barrack, who was arrested in Los Angeles last Tuesday along with 27-year-old associate Matthew Grimes, is said to have used his post as an outside adviser to Mr Trump’s campaign to publicly promote the UAE’s agenda while seeking guidance , comments and discussions. points of senior Emirati officials.

This precedes a test for Mr. Trump’s grip on the Republican Party as voters in Texas go to the polls on Tuesday in a special run-off for a seat in Congress.

Former Presidents’ Make America Great Again Political Action Committee paid for a last-minute $ 100,000 advertising blitz for Susan Wright, widow of Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February after battling coronavirus and cancer .

Ms Wright is running for her late husband’s seat against fellow Republican fighter pilot and state representative Jake Ellzey with the backing of former Gov. Rick Perry and a handful of other prominent Texans.

The headquarters of District 6 in North Texas, just south of Dallas and Fort Worth, will be one of the first major tests of Mr. Trump’s influence over Republican voters and the party as a whole ahead of the election. midterm next year.

Ms Wright leads the polls, but turnout is expected to be low and Democratic voters, with no candidate on the ballot, could look to Mr Ellzey as an anti-Trump protest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/07/26/donald-trump-supporter-thomas-barrack-pleads-not-guilty-uae/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos