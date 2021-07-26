You are an inspiration: PM Modi reacts to Bhavani Devis’ apology after 2nd round knockout in fencing at the 2020 Olympics | Olympic Games





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated India’s first Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi for her commendable performance in Tokyo. She became the Indian fencing player to win a match at the Olympics after scoring a confident 15-3 victory over Tunisian Nadia Ben Azizi. However, in the next round, she collided with Rio Olympics semi-finalist, France’s Manon Brunet, where she lost 7-15. After being knocked out from the Tokyo Games, the Indian fencer took to Twitter and apologized for not taking it to the next level. Big day. It was excitement and emotion. I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and became the first INDIAN fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but the second match I lost 7/15 to the top 3 player in the world Manon Brunet. I did my best but couldn’t win. I’m sorry, Bhavani Devi tweeted. Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and certainly work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each of you who supported me, she added. Big day

It was excitement and emotion.

I won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and became the first INDIAN fencing player to win a match at the Olympics, but the second match I lost 7/15 to the top 3 player in the world Manon Brunet. I did my best but couldn’t win.

I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO – CA Bhavani Devi (am IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021 PM Modi responded to his tweet, stating that wins and losses are a part of life. The Indian Prime Minister further wrote that the country is proud of his contributions. You did your best and that’s all that matters. Victories and defeats are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration to our fellow citizens, Prime Minister Modi wrote in his tweet. You did your best and that’s all that matters. Victories and defeats are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration to our fellow citizens. https://t.co/iGta4a3sbz – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021 Manon Brunet dominated Bhavani in both halves, beating the Indian by 15-7 and advancing to the round of 16. The experienced fourth seed from France started the match on a high note as she outscored the Indian fencer by 8-2 in the first half. At the start of the second half, Brunet continued his momentum and finally won the match very easily. Bhavani tried to sidestep the inevitable by putting a fight into the dying moments of the match but it was too late for the 42-ranked FIE to return to the match. Brunet now leads the head-to-head against Bhavani by 4-1 after this victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics/you-are-an-inspiration-pm-modi-reacts-to-bhavani-devi-s-apology-after-2nd-round-fencing-knockout-at-olympics-2020-101627315525754.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos