Johnson May Rethink National Insurance Rise After Tories Backlash | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson could rethink plans for an increase in national insurance to fund a social care overhaul, after a major backlash from cabinet ministers and Tory MPs.

At least five cabinet ministers are said to oppose plans to increase national insurance by 1%, which could qualify as a health and social protection tax, to tackle the NHS Covid backlog and the long-term financing of a more generous social protection program based on a cost ceiling.

A cabinet minister said the prime minister opposed what they saw as an attempt to bounce him back into tax hikes, against the Conservatives’ manifesto commitment. Treasury sources denied having informed the plans.

The Treasury was trying to push the prime minister in a particular direction, and he put his foot down, the cabinet minister said, suggesting there were even more options on the table.

Johnson delayed plans to raise taxes to fix the crumbling welfare system after details of the funding mechanism could not be agreed on time.

The Guardian revealed on Monday that talks focused on a potential 1p increase in national insurance contributions, which critics say would be unfair to young workers.

Number 10 and the Treasury are also said to have considered plans to increase income tax for those over 40, but a government source said there were concerns the increase would be substantial to cover costs. .

Raising national insurance by 1 pence for employees and employers could generate around $ 10 billion per year, once the additional costs to the government through its payroll are factored in.

But some ministers fear that this increase is politically risky, because it would be seen as a tax on employment and fall on young taxpayers excluded from the housing market.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng publicly downplayed the idea of ​​increasing national insurance, telling Sky News on Thursday that it would be inconsistent with the Conservatives’ manifesto for NI, income tax and VAT. be increased during this legislature.

That’s what it says in the manifesto, I don’t see how we could increase national insurance, he told Sky News.

But you know, things have been very flexible over the last 18 months: we have been through an unprecedented time, we have spent huge sums of money that we never thought possible and it belongs to the chancellor and the Treasury, and the government as a whole, to decide on a budget.

The Sunday Times reported that a number of other ministers opposed the plans.

The No.10 refused to commit to any policy change on Monday. This is an incredibly complex issue, one that previous governments have failed to address and the Prime Minister will bring forward these proposals later this year, the Johnsons spokesperson said.

Sources in Whitehall said the prime minister is expected to make the decision himself over the summer, but the Treasury appears to be pushing for an increase in national insurance as the only viable solution.

Any deal between Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and Sajid Javid would have to build on the ten-year-old Dilnot report, which proposed a lifetime cap on health care costs of 25,000 to 50,000, with the balance being provided by the state, although that the ceiling can be fixed. significantly higher.

The plan is expected to cost between $ 7 billion and $ 10 billion per year, or more if the floor level of household savings at which the state intervenes to cover the costs of an individual’s care were raised from the current level of 23. 000.