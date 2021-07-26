Different Life Paths But Similar Goals and Styles – The South Dakota Standard





Kristi Noem has been called the female version of Donald Trump.

At first glance, the comparison seems strange. Trump was born in Queens, New York, the son of a successful, albeit ruthless, real estate developer. He attended the New York Military Academy and the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.

Fifty years ago, he was given control of his father’s business, which he dubbed the Trump Organization. Trump (shown with Noem above in a photo by Susan Walsh / AP posted to the NewsCenter1 website) has never been known for his good taste, he simply hammers his name as a brand.

Over the years he has been involved in residential and commercial development, hotels, resorts, casinos, golf courses, an airline and other businesses. Some failed and he struggled with finances for many years, repeatedly bailed out by his father.

Kristi Lynn Arnold was born in 1971 as Trump launched his business career. She grew up in the countryside of Hazel, a small town in Hamlin County. The Arnold family had a successful ranch farm, but Noem was hardly raised in the same circles as Trump.

Her first moment in the limelight was when she was voted Snow Queen of South Dakota in 1990, the same year she graduated from Hamlin High School.

His educational background is also very different from Trump’s, although he is far from the best scholar he claims to be. He won’t reveal his GPA in Wharton, and although he has published books written by ghosts under his name, people who know him have said he rarely, if ever, read.

Here we are starting to see a correlation between them. Noems’ college career is shrouded in mystery as well. attended Northern State University from 1990 to 1992. She dropped out, got married, and eventually had three children.

Noem has taken courses at Mount Marty College and SDSU as well as online courses starting at USD

Finally, in 2011, during her first year at the Congress, she obtained a diploma

at SDSU with a major in political science. Noem said she did a lot of her classwork on air trips to and from South Dakota and Washington, but many people wonder if she really got that degree.

She became involved in politics in her 30s, winning two terms in the South Dakota Legislature. Trump never ran for office as he built his business empire and name by appearing on television, in movies, and in newspaper gossip columns.

Noem eliminated Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin in 2010 and served four rather mundane terms in Congress. Go ahead, name an achievement. One. Just one.

Immediately after her re-election in 2016, she announced that she would run for governor. It was the year Trump burst into a crowded Republican field to become the GOP candidate, then stunned the world by being elected president.

He began to notice her, bolstering his governorship campaign with a rally in Sioux Falls, then heading to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 for a fireworks display and political rally. Noem gave her a 4 foot Rushmore model with her face added; no photo of this Mount Trumpmore parody has yet emerged.

That discussion fueled, Trump could drop Vice President Mike Pence and elevate Noem to ticket rank, and she landed a prime spot at the Republican National Convention. She has become a national figure, casting doubt on wearing masks, despising Dr Anthony Fauci and recently promising to bring prayer back to schools in South Dakota.

Like Trump, she understands the impact of getting her name out there. She realizes that all press is good press because it means your name is heard.

The failed methamphetamine campaign? Build a private television studio on the Capitol and a fence around the Governors’ Residence? The campaign against transgender athletes? Opposition to Voter Approved Marijuana Voting Measures? Send members of the South Dakota National Guard to Texas?

Noem has suffered from all of these decisions and more, but she keeps moving forward. Like Trump, her past is littered with mistakes and failures, but she projects the image of a confident leader.

Particularly elegant speakers are also not that Trump meanders and tangents during his rallies, and Noem can come across as vague and shrill. She uses a simply folk style, and her audience appreciates her.

Trump pretends to be a man of the people, putting a red beanie over his elaborate hairstyle, while Noem regularly appears in jeans and with a crumpled cap. She rides a horse and drives too fast and she’s a good old country maid.

This is the image she sells. Like Trump, she knows how to sell herself. The connection becomes clearer if you look closely.

Polls show her at the bottom of a long list of Republican 2024 hopefuls. But New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin said Noem had a stronger position than the polls indicate.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely regarded as Mr. Trump’s fiery heir, and senators like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton are trying to put a more ideological framework on Trumpism, Ms. Noem is trying to cement her place as as Trump’s only ally echoing the former president’s approach to igniting the left among the top levels of potential candidates for 2024, he wrote.

Noem gets up for a reason. She gets a ton of media and enjoys very strong support among far-right conservatives. She is 49 years old with a chance for a long national career.

She could be a VP choice in 2024 and could claim the top spot for many years to come. The GOP field isn’t exactly filled with titans.

Noem is not brilliant, but she is strong, deeply competitive and ready to work hard. Underestimating her has been the downfall of many SD politicians, she has never lost a race, and has beaten well-known figures even when over-spent or in a tight game financially. There’s a good chance she’ll easily win a second term. Democrats here are running out of money and with no leading candidate, unless Billie Sutton can run again.

There are Republicans who would like to see someone challenge her in a primary. I talk to them a lot but so far no one has volunteered for this mission.

Again, it’s like Trump. Many senators, governors and other Republican party leaders will criticize or mock him in private, but they are very afraid of his mob. They fear being withdrawn from a primary and for their safety and that of their families.

Noem is not that ruthless, but she is popular with her base. Her national audience is growing as she continues to travel across the country to talk, shake hands and make friends.

Democrats laugh at her, attack her, and make rude, sexist comments. They fear her too, naturally understanding the threat she poses.

If Noem is re-elected next year, she can really focus on her national ambitions. If not in 2024, on the road.

Will she run for the Senate if John Thune or Mike Rounds retire? Would Noem challenge either in a primary?

If she quits politics, temporarily or permanently, would she land a spot on Fox? Start a radio show and podcast? We’ll probably see Kristi Noem for a long time.

Like Trump, she loves the stage and is in no rush to leave.

Tom Lawrence has written for several South Dakota and other state newspapers and websites and has contributed to NPR, The London Telegraph, The Daily Beast, and other media.

