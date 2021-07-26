Emerging markets take a hit from China





Residents line up for a test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Nanjing, China on July 21, 2021. STR / AFP via Getty Images



The hardness of regulatory measures against Chinese companies out-of-school tutoring is the final warning for investors in Chinese stocks and emerging markets in general. Education stocks fell as Chinese regulators announced measures that are shaking up the way many businesses are currently structured, barring for-profit companies from accessing much of the tutoring market. The regulatory moves come amid months of increased scrutiny of China’s biggest tech companies and wiped out much of the gains in Chinese equities this quarter, as well as those in emerging markets where China has an inordinate weighting. the



iShares MSCI China



the exchange-traded fund (ticker: MCHI) fell 4% to $ 71.78 on Monday while the



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets



The ETF (EEMA) fell 1.6% to $ 51.66. The fate of Chinese students largely depends on standardized testing, and parents have spent aggressively on private tutoring services, contributing to the high cost of having children at a time when China is trying to encourage people to increase their number of households. This has attracted investors and led to lucrative returns for a while and the pandemic and the rise in online education has only supercharged their businesses. But this spring, Xi Jinping publicly called the tutoring industry a very difficult chronic disease to cure, and regulators spoke out against aggressive industry expansion, Gavekal analyst Ernan Cui notes. Although fund managers expected a crackdown, it was much more draconian than expected. The new rules show a government determined to uphold its agenda and not afraid to bear economic costs in the process, says Cui, noting that there was relatively little back-and-forth between industry and regulators who have allowed more flexible measures in the past for companies. It’s a lesson with sobering implications for all internet companies that in recent months have faced increased official scrutiny of antitrust and cybersecurity laws. Add it to the latest risks facing investors in China Barronsbeen writing for a while. The regulatory challenges facing Chinese companies add to the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the Delta variant threatening the pace of the global economic recovery, especially for much of the developing world. Taken together, this does not bode well for emerging markets in the near term. DataTrek Research co-founder Nicolas Colas illustrated the challenge for emerging markets: Apple’s mobility data showed positive trends in the United States and parts of Europe, as people trafficking was at or above early 2020 levels. But Asia and the Pacific region see much weaker mobility data, with Sydney under lockdown, Bangkok closure of public spaces and India is just starting to ease blockages after facing the ravages of the Delta variant. An unsynchronized global recovery and continued regulatory crackdown in China are fueling DataTreks’ recommendation to continue to underweight emerging market equities. Bank of America



Equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur has been bearish in Chinese equities for several months and sees persistent regulatory risk that could hamper potential return on invested capital and the total addressable market for many large tech stocks. In a note to clients, Kapur writes that regulators are concerned about anti-competitive practices, data security, and fast-growing companies whose models are not necessarily aligned with China’s development goals or, as in the case of Ant Group, pose a potential financial risk. Another concern for regulators, Kapur says: Most of China’s biggest tech companies have been listed overseas, preventing local investors from tapping into the country’s most successful companies. The latest regulatory measures put a cloud over Chinese stocks, especially those listed in the US, before factoring in the persistent freeze between US and Chinese authorities. the first American-Chinese meeting between top officials of the Biden administration in China produced more frosty exchanges, with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng saying US views on China as an imaginary enemy were contributing to a stalemate between the two country. Economic trends add another level of pressure for emerging market equities, with Citi economists Michael Nies and David Lubin warning that the Delta variant, which so far has affected the United States less than other regions, could strengthen the market. dollar and adversely affect capital flows to emerging markets. The takeaway for investors: Be cautious, not only on Chinese equities, but emerging markets at large as well. China casts a distant shadow, accounting for 38% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Write to Reshma Kapadia at [email protected]

