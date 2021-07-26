Donald Trump rallies the crowd to applaud the defeat of American football teams





Here’s something you don’t normally see during the Olympics: people cheering for the defeat of their own country’s football team.

It happened on Saturday night in the United States, as former President Donald Trump addressed his political supporters in Phoenix, Arizona.

About 90 minutes into his speech, Mr. Trump wandered off into the sports world, offering an explanation for the United States Women’s National Team’s surprise 3-0 loss to Sweden in their debut. game at the Olympics last week.

His diagnosis? The team is too “awake”.

“Enlightened politics takes away life and joy from everything,” Mr. Trump said.

“Waking up causes you to lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become deformed. You become insane.

“The United States women’s football team is a great example of what’s going on. Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to nothing.

The audience applauded and applauded her mention of the loss.

“And the Americans were happy with it. You proved this point before I even said it, ”he added.

The USA’s loss to Sweden on Matchday 1 of the Olympic tournament ended a 44-game unbeaten streak.

The Americans are among the favorites to win gold in Tokyo, having won the last two World Cups and three of the last four Olympic gold medals – although they finished in a disappointing fifth place in 2016.

On the same day as Mr. Trump’s speech, they bounced back from the game against Sweden, crushing New Zealand 6-1. Their final group game, against Australia, is later today Australian time.

The USWNT did a few things to earn Mr. Trump’s “awakened” label.

The players knelt for 10 seconds before kick-off against Sweden to protest against injustice and racial inequalities.

They declined an invitation to meet Mr. Trump at the White House after winning the 2019 World Cup.

And several members of the team have taken a public stand on social issues in recent years, especially winger Megan Rapinoe, who garnered a lot of attention after kneeling during the U.S. National Anthem in 2016 to show off her solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“I think it’s actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated,” she said at the time.

“As a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your freedoms. It was something small that I could do, and something that I plan to continue doing in the future, and hopefully spark a meaningful conversation. “

Rapinoe supported Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential primaries in 2019 and 2020. She then appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Joe Biden, who defeated Mr. Trump in November.

The former president was, and still is, a vocal critic of Kaepernick and other NFL players who chose to kneel during the anthem. When in office, he urged fans to boycott the NFL and called on players to be sacked.

He also tried the NBA for his stance on social issues, blaming declining basketball league ratings for his support for Black Lives Matter.

Speaking after the loss to Sweden, Rapinoe defended his team’s decision to kneel at the Olympics.

“This is an opportunity for us to continue to use our voices and our platforms to talk about the things that affect us all intimately in different ways,” she said.

“We have people from Team USA from all over the country, from all walks of life, and people from all over the world for every other team, so I obviously encourage everyone to use this platform to the best of their ability to make the point. more good than they possibly can in the world, especially as all eyes are on Tokyo for the next few weeks.

Rapinoe accepted the criticism of the team’s performance on the pitch.

“I always welcome criticism,” she said.

” That does not bother me. I think everything they said was right. We didn’t play well. Sweden got the better of us.

“To be in a position where my entire career, we’ve been one of the best teams in the world, if you can’t take that kind of criticism then you probably won’t be here that long.”

After criticizing the women’s football team on Saturday, Mr Trump criticized a Major League Baseball franchise, the Cleveland Indians, for deciding to change its name to the Cleveland Guardians.

The switch to a less breed-insensitive name comes a year after the Washington Redskins became the Washington football team.

“The new name will be the Cleveland Guardians, which is terrible,” Mr. Trump said.

“If I were an Indian, I would pursue. Pursue them. I mean, what could be better? Especially if you have a good team. The Cleveland Indians is one of the biggest names. One of the most amazing logos. People love it.

“They’re going completely mad in Ohio because of the name change. The Cleveland Guardians. What is all this about? The madness of the Left knows no bounds. Indians and baseball fans should be greatly insulted.

“They want to take our history, our heritage, our culture and everything that unites us. “

Far from politics, the American Olympic team continues its quest for a gold medal.

Speaking after the win against New Zealand, midfielder Rose Lavelle called her side’s previous loss to Sweden a “blessing in disguise”.

“I think this first game we knew that one of the things that we are proud of was missing a lot,” she said, referring to the team mentality.

“I think we think that while the loss is visibly zero, it’s a bit of a blessing in disguise to get the loss early in the tournament, and we know we have no room for error.

“It’s just bringing the same energy that we had against New Zealand and raising them even more, and continuing to build and learn and then prepare for the next game.”

Coach Vlatko Andonovski is also comfortable with the team’s position.

“They responded well. We are very satisfied with the job they have done, ”said Andonovski.

“In terms of mentality, the players have done an incredible job re-evaluating the mentality. They have done an incredible job of getting back to our roots, to who we are.

“There are things we could do better. There are certainly little things that I would like to see better. We have already touched on it. “

