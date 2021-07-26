Erdoans Eid’s post doze off sparks questions about presidents’ health

Recep Tayyip Erdoan broadcast a live video message to his country on Wednesday on the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.

During the show, the President appeared to be slow and struggling with some of his words, speaking with slight insult. At one point, Erdoan let out an audible sigh, before dozing off for a second.

The Turkish president was quick to recover and finish his speech, but the fuse had been lit on issues relating to his well-being.

Turkish state agency Anadolu broadcast the video in its entirety, while state broadcaster TRT deleted several seconds of the clip.

Journalist Fatih Altayl wroteon the presidential speech in his column for the HaberTrk news network the next day.

It wasn’t a good picture at all, Altayl said. This clearly indicates that someone close to the president is trying to put him in a difficult position, to make him appear weak.

Additionally, the president’s health has been opened to global debate and has become a clear sign of vulnerability, according to Altayl.

It is a matter of national security in my opinion, added the columnist.

In response, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun accused HaberTrk of disinformation and slander.

We will work to ensure the right of our people to access real information and the reputation of our media in general, Altun said in a Tweeterwhere he condemned the media.

Can Dndar, a veteran journalist currently living in exile in Germany, recalled that Erdoan urged an investigation into a former prime minister in 2002, over concerns for his health.

You don’t die until you experience what you have condemned, Dndar said in a tweet, citing a phrase attributed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Prime Minister Blent Ecevit of the center-left Democratic Left Party (DSP) is clearly seriously ill and cannot perform his duties, Erdoan told the Hrriyet daily in May 2002. reported, shortly after founding his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and months before he first came to power in November.

Ecevit suffered from Parkinson’s disease at the time, as well as a muscle disease called myasthenia gravis, according to a itemby columnist Sedat Ergin, who said he had minor eye and ear problems that did not interfere with his ability to run government. Either way, Erdoan called for Ecevits’ resignation and early elections.

Wednesday’s incident was not the first time Erdoan had shown signs of ill health.

In 2017, during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, the Turkish president fell asleep several times and yawned several times. Visibly disturbed, Poroshenko tapped on the desk in front of the two leaders in an attempt to wake Erdoan.

In February this year, Erdoan was seen holding the arm of his wife Emine Erdoan and the shoulder of an aide to support him as he descended a staircase at an AKP convention.

The person we are talking about is a man who holds in his lips and in his hands the fate of a giant country, Turkey, with its 90 million inhabitants, public health expert Ahmet Saltk said on Friday. a televised discussion.

Saltk spoke of an incident in 2006 in which Erdoan was unable to open the locked doors of the car he was in and his bodyguards put a hammer on the car windows to get him out. The incident happened outside an Ankara hospital, and the then prime minister was admitted immediately after.

One of our neurologist colleagues, Smer Gllap, saw it first, Saltk said. A little later, the 42-year-old doctor died of the flu. It also remains an unanswered question, why our colleague died, if there is an autopsy report.

Information on the state of health of the Turkish president, who has almost absolute control, is not available through official means, but some doctors have spoken out on the matter over the years.

Saltk quoted Switzerland-based psychiatrist Hakk Akaln as saying Erdo’s condition most closely resembles epilepsy. According to Saltk, Akaln said the president suffers from many other ailments associated with epilepsy.

There have been rumors that the 2006 incident was linked to an epileptic seizure, but this also remains unconfirmed.

However, Akif Beki, a journalist who was the prime minister’s spokesperson at the time, said Erdoan had not been ill but rather suffered from an episode of hypoglycemia, the daily pro government Yeni afak. reported.

During a televised debate in 2019, Beki admitted to confiscating a journalist’s camera at the time of the incident as he attempted to take pictures of Erdoan from the car window, and the being held back until the Prime Minister was rescued and taken to hospital.

We didn’t know what had happened, and he had the first images. We didn’t even know if the prime minister would get healthy. So I asked him to stay there until we found out. And I told him his pictures and camera would be returned to him as is, Beki said on a Fox TV show, according to one. reportby Haber 3.

The journalist in question, Serdar zsoy, takes a different view of the incident, claiming that Beki ordered bodyguards to attack him and remove his camera.

Why get angry at the interest in the health of the president or some other public figure? asked journalist Murat Yetkin in a itemon its website.

Altun gives the United States as an example of media restrictions, but that’s another example, Yetkin said. The President of the United States regularly publishes his health checks on the White House website.