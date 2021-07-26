Pakistani Prime Minister Khan’s ruling party wins regional elections in Kashmir





MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party won the majority of seats in the Pakistani-administered Kashmir regional assembly, the head of the electoral commission said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. REUTERS / Saiyna Bashir / File Photo

Analysts say the polarization of Pakistani politics has caused major national parties to focus on polls in the semi-autonomous region, tightening the races in an election that is often overlooked and traditionally won by the ruling national party.

Khan, who came to power in the 2018 election, has come under increasing criticism over his stewardship of the Pakistani economy and his ability to deliver on his election promises, including his promises to create millions of new jobs and ‘eradicate corruption.

His Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) won 25 seats out of the 45-seat assembly in Sunday’s poll, Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Sulehria said at a press conference.

The Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto won 11 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which previously held a majority in the instance, won only six seats.

Outgoing Kashmiri Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider of the PML-N contested two seats, losing one and winning the other by just 300 votes.

Two local groups each won a single seat, Sulehria said, while the one constituency result was denied.

Sulehria rejected accusations, mainly from the PML-N, that the Khans party rigged the elections.

We have kept our promise to conduct free, fair and transparent elections, he told reporters in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Kashmir under Pakistani administration.

Two Khans party workers died in clashes with PPP supporters on election day, police said, but the polls were otherwise calm.

Four soldiers involved in securing the vote also died when their vehicle plunged into a mountain ravine, the military said.

Khan congratulated his winning candidate parties and thanked voters in a tweet after the results were announced.

I want to thank the (people) … for placing their trust in the PTI through their votes, he wrote. We will focus on lifting (people) out of poverty.

The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between rivals Pakistan and India. The two nuclear powers claim the entirety of the valley and have fought two of their three wars over the Kashmir conflict.

Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Joe Bavier

Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Editing by Joe Bavier

