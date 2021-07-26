Swalwell trial on January 6 puts Justice Department on legal immunityExBulletin





Supporters of former President Donald Trump flock to the National Mall for a rally on January 6. The rally has turned into a riot that has passed the Capitol and the speakers at the rally are under surveillance. Samuel Corum / Getty Images .

A lawsuit against the men who spoke at a rally ahead of the Capitol riot on January 6 puts the Justice Department in an awkward position.

The department is examining whether these federal officials acted as part of their job that day, which would trigger a form of legal immunity. Government watchdogs said the case had serious implications for who is held responsible for the violence that delayed election certification and contributed to the deaths of five people.

One of the accused is Republican Representative from Alabama Mo Brooks, who stood before the crowd on January 6 and said:

“Now our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes and sometimes their lives to give us, their descendants, an America that is the greatest nation in the history of the world. so a question for you, are you ready to do the same? “

California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell made the remarks in a lawsuit this year. He sued Brooks, former President Donald Trump and others for lying about the election, instigating a mob to storm the Capitol and causing pain and distress to people inside the compound. .

What is at stake in the case

Brooks argued in court documents that his statements came as Congress prepared to certify the election results and acted in his role as federal lawmaker, representing his constituents, that day.

Now the Department of Justice and the principal attorney for the United States House of Representatives are involved. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta asked them to say by Tuesday whether they viewed Brooks’ statements as part of his duties as a congressman, and whether the federal government should step in as the accused. in the case.

“We hope the DOJ will see Brooks’ appalling conduct on January 6th for what it was and what he admitted it was i.e. campaign activity at Donald’s behest. Trump, which is definitely beyond his job as a member of Congress, ”said Philip Andonian, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of Representative Swalwell.

Andonian said it was impossible for Brooks and Trump to act in their capacity as federal officials, which would give them a legal shield under a law known as the Westfall Act. Instead, he said, they were engaged in campaign activities, which do not deserve that kind of protection.

Trump’s team disagrees. Lawyer Jesse Binnall said the former president had broad immunity for his statements that day.

“When the president … speaks to the American people and tells them about the action of Congress, it is the president who uses the chair of tyrants,” Binnall said. “It is not something that falls within the outer perimeter of the president’s duties.”

A precedent for what counts as official functions

Watch groups that demand accountability for Trump, Brooks and others who spoke at the rally this year are following the case closely.

“The Department of Justice has historically taken a very broad view of what qualifies as an official federal employee,” said Kristy Parker, a 19-year Justice Department veteran who now works at the Department of Justice. the non-profit organization Protect Democracy.

Take a case from early this year, when the Justice Department decided Trump was acting as part of his job when he made inflammatory statements about writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll accused the former president of raping her decades ago. Trump denies it.

American University law professor Paul Figley worked at the Department of Justice.

“Generally speaking, if you are where they hired you and you generally do what they hired you to do, you are part of your job,” Figley said.

The law in Washington, he said, was designed to hold employers accountable for employee bad behavior, such as a bouncer throwing a bar patron down the steps, or even a delivery guy sexually assaulting a woman opening the door. the door.

Past cases involving members of Congress have been quite generous in what they can do and say in the course of their work, Figley added.

Where will the DOJ draw the line?

Parker said this case, which centers on the violent insurgency, is one place the Justice Department needs to draw a line.

“When you really think about it, it’s like, damn it, what kind of a system of government have we created here if we’re powerless to stop attacks from within because we have to define these attacks as within reach. of these peoples’ offices? ”she asked.

Parker said no one is above the law: neither the President nor a member of Congress.

She said she was concerned that if the Justice Department approved Brooks and Trump’s Jan.6 statements as part of their federal jobs, it could complicate efforts by prosecutors to bring the rioters to justice.

“It won’t have a good impact on ongoing criminal cases when it comes to persuading judges that the people who stormed the Capitol should be given heavy sentences when the people who inspired them to do so have been approved as acting as part of their official jobs, ”Parker said.

