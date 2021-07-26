Why cutting universal credit is even worse than you think

If the welfare state did not exist, it would have to be invented. The Covid-19 pandemic has been indisputable proof of this. Since the start of the crisis in March 2020, the number of people claiming Universal Credit Doubled from three million to six million. After a decade of austerity, the welfare state has reaffirmed itself as a form of collective insurance against the vagaries of life: illness, unemployment, disability and death of a spouse.

For years before the pandemic, Conservative and Labor politicians clashed in a race to the bottom on welfare. Those who have had the temerity to claim benefits have been described as crooks or crooks. In his speech to the 2012 Conservative Conference, then-Chancellor George Osborne said: “Where is the fairness, we ask, for the shift worker, leaving home in the dark early hours of the morning, who stares at the closed blinds of their next-door neighbor sleeping a lifetime on benefits? That same year, Parallel Work and Pensions Secretary Liam Byrne declared in a speech to the London School of Economics that Labor was the party of the workers, not the crooks. The fact that the overwhelming majority of claimants had already worked, and would soon be working again, was apparently irrelevant.

This punitive rhetoric was accompanied by punitive measures: increases in working-age allowances were frozen so that payments no longer increased with the cost of living; the total benefit paid was capped at 20,000 (or 23,000 in London), regardless of household size or needs; tax credits were limited to a maximum of two children (a single move in Europe); and applicants were systematically declared fit for work when they were clearly not (2,380 people died between December 2011 and February 2014 after passing the fitness for duty assessments).

But the Covid-19 has caused a pause in the retreat of the welfare state. In March 2020, at the same time as he unveiled the leave schedule, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that universal credit payments would be increased by 20 per week (or 1,040 per year). Regardless of the pandemic that has beset the UK, this decision was long overdue. Unemployment benefit was previously worth not more than in the early 1990s, despite economic growth of 75 percent since then. By increasing incomes, the increase in universal credit has prevented an even deeper recession and even higher poverty. As any good Keynesian knows, poorer households are more likely to spend, rather than save, any additional income and spur growth accordingly.

This fall, however, the 20-a-week lifeline will be removed. In an appearance before a select committee earlier this month, Boris Johnson points out that the emphasis should be on getting people to work. Again, that 37 percent of applicants are already at work had no relevance.

The injustice and irrationality of cutting Universal Credit at this time is obvious. The holiday scheme is being phased out and will end entirely on September 30, putting further pressure on earnings (unemployment is expected to drop from around 4.8 percent to around 6 percent). Although the UK national debt increased at 99.7% of GDP, borrowing costs remain ultra-low by historical standards. By taking $ 6 billion out of the economy, the reduction in universal credit will destroy jobs, not create them. A fragile recovery is not the time for what the Joseph Rowntree Foundation calculated will be the biggest cut in the basic social security rate since World War II.

Universal credit is worth less than a fifth of average income, even with the increase Unemployment benefit at flat rate for a single person, as a percentage of previous earnings

Even with the 20% top-up, the UK welfare state is worn down by European standards. Universal credit currently represents only 18 percent of past earnings, compared to 90 percent for the equivalent benefit in Denmark, 80 percent in Sweden, 75 percent in Italy and the Netherlands, 70 percent in Spain and 60 percent. cent in Germany. If universal credit were to be cut, unemployment aid would fall at its lowest level in real terms since 1990-91 and at its lowest level relative to average earnings.

To the extent that Boris Johnson’s government has a definite purpose, it is leveling itself, but that would be an act of leveling down. As the research of the Resolution Foundation showed, individuals are 50 percent more likely to lose in the Red Wall regions than in the Southeast. A reduction in universal credit would affect 36% of non-retired households in Northern Ireland, 35% in Wales, 34% in the West Midlands, 34% in Yorkshire and the Humber, 34% in the North East and 31% in percent in the northwest, compared to just 21 percent in the southeast. Most distressingly, the reduction of 20 would push an additional 420,000 children below the poverty line, according to research from the House of Commons library, adding to the 4.3 million already present.

Universal credit cut will hit Red Wall regions hardest Proportion of non-retired households expected to lose more than 1,000 in 20212

Since becoming Prime Minister, Johnson has hardly hesitated to turn around. Can he be persuaded to execute another? Opponents of abolishing universal credit don’t just understand the usual suspects but alsosix former Conservative secretaries at work and pensions (Iain Duncan Smith, Stephen Crabb, Damian Green, David Gauke, Esther McVey and Amber Rudd). Marcus Rashford, perhaps the most effective activist in British politics, could again lead the response.

But it should not be assumed that the government is simply waiting for an excuse to turn around. Although Sunak gained a reputation as a big spender during the Covid-19 crisis, he is in reality an ideological dolphin of Osborne. The man who argued in 2015 that in normal times public spending should not exceed 37% of GDP has already frozen public sector wages and is preparing to spending cuts of $ 17 billion compared to the plans of March 2020. Cutting the Universal Credit would complete the return to austerity.

The Spanish flu of 1918-19, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, boosted the creation of the Swedish welfare state, one of the most egalitarian systems ever known. For the Swedes, as for the English and the NHS, this model is a source of patriotic pride.

Covid-19, a crisis that recently exposed our collective fragility, should inspire comparable know-how. But despite all the rhetoric about rebuilding for the better, the UK is regressing to something worse.