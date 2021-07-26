Trump ridiculed for saying U.S. team lose Olympics over wake-up call as country leads medal race





Donald Trump has been ridiculed on Twitter for blaming wokeism for the U.S. team’s unexpected loss to Sweden in women’s football in Tokyo 2021.

The former US president told a rally on Saturday that the loss of the team was due to a so-called awakening, and accused the camp of being misrepresented or rather of being aware of discrimination and prejudice. in the society.

“Waking up makes you lose, ruins your mind and ruins you as a person,” the US president said of his savage theory. “You get twisted. You get demented.

His suggestion that the revival damages the United States team could not be further from the truth; the country is currently among the leaders at this year’s Olympics, with seven gold, three silver and four bronze for a total of 14 medals. It is currently ranked second overall behind Japan, which has eight gold medals.

The U.S. women’s football team is a great example of what’s going on, Mr. Trump said. Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to none, and the Americans were happy about it.

The women’s football team was considered the favorite for the Olympics, but were beaten 3-0 by Sweden on Wednesday in their opener. That loss was then followed by a 6-1 win over New Zealand, which could qualify them for the round of 16.

Former presidents rallying against wokeism appeared to target Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. co-captain of women’s football and virulent LGBT + and black rights activist. She also reportedly turned down an invitation to the White House two years ago.

Mr. Trump has often degraded women to criticize him and lashed out at those who turned down his White House invitations. Nor has his administration worked to promote the rights of LGBT + and black people, or those of other minority groups.

In the midst of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Mr Trump said Ms Rapinoe should first WIN before SPEAKING !, after refusing to sing for the US national anthem in protest against racism.

She told The Associated Press that the Olympics are an opportunity for athletes to use this platform to the best of their ability to do the most good in the world, especially since all eyes are riveted on Tokyo.

On Twitter, one user wrote: Trump is terrible at this real estate business. He’s been letting Megan Rapinoe live for free in his head for years now.

[Its] because players, like Megan Rapinoe, don’t kiss Trump, ** another wrote.

