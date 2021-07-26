Dirili: Erturul is more than just a Turkish delight

As Turkey’s geopolitical and regional ambitions grow, its soft power is influencing through its most popular television export, Dirili: Erturul (Resurrection: Erturul), does not seem to weaken. Recently its first floating state-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and regasification vessel, also named Erturul Gazi was inaugurated. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was none other than President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Returning to his Islamic roots and restoring Ottoman glory has been a top priority for Mr. Erdoan and his AKP party. Thus, last September, during the commemoration of the 739th anniversary of the death of Erturul Ghazi, he reiterated the objective of preserving Anatolia as a homeland and further strengthening this country in peace and prosperity. deserts reflects this ambition for prestige and national affirmation.

Produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), the national broadcaster, this historic extravaganza, set in the 13th century, is inspired by the life of Erturul Ghazi, whose son, Sultan Osman, became the first Caliph of the Ottoman Empire. His heroic deeds managed to capture the hearts of billions of viewers in 72 countries and became popularly known as the Muslim. The iron Throne.

Mr. Erdoan, a great supporter of this spectacle, has played an active leadership role in the Islamic world whether in Afghanistan, supporting Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue, helping Azerbaijan against Armenia or expanding its presence in North Africa. For someone who has molded himself as an Ottoman Sultan and focuses on Turkey’s growing geopolitical influence, a drama series like deserts is an effective means of communication.

In 2019, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia had proposed to create a television channel dedicated to the promotion of Muslim heroes and the fight against Islamophobia. Although it did not take off, the following Ramzan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended the show to his youth. Soon a quarter of the global audience was Pakistani, and by July 2021, the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) YouTube channel had gained 14.9 million subscribers, registering more than 4.3 billion views.

Beyond its political leadership, the Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood is visible in shops and hotels in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, where the two flags fly together. A fiberglass statue of the swordsman was erected in a residential settlement in Lahore, while its intersection was named Erturul Ghazi Chowk.

Recently, Bangladeshis have become fans after some episodes dubbed into Bengali became available. Turkish Ambassador there Mustafa Osman Turan after visiting Deepto, the popular private television channel, said such broadcasts would help bring two brotherly countries closer together and develop a cultural bond. Meanwhile, Deepto has plans to purchase the series. By the way, Bangladesh has become Turkey’s fourth largest arms buyer, receiving arms worth around $ 60 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The hero’s historical conquests have also found an echo among the Kashmiris in India, which relate to his customs and manners. The story of a small tribe of Turkish nomads valiantly fighting the Crusaders, Templars, Byzantines and Mongols is an inspiration to young people. In May 2020, a TRT official tweeted that more Indians were looking for these videos on YouTube than Shah Rukh Khan. Many parents in Kashmir have even chosen to name their newborn babies Ertugrul, and one restaurant in downtown Srinagar has it as their theme.

In August 2020, Azerbaijan became a major supplier of gas to Turkey. A month later, the latter supported the former after intense fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mr. Erdoan said that Turkey will stand alongside Azerbaijan, friend and brother with all our means and with all our heart. Meanwhile, it was also announced that deserts would be dubbed in the Azeri language and broadcast on its state television channel, AZ TV. Subsequently, in June this year, the Turkish and Azerbaijani armies held a five-day joint military exercise.

However, not all of the Muslim world have embraced this. In an attempt to reduce the influence of Turkey’s soft power, some religious organizations in Egypt and Saudi Arabia have called for a ban. They suspected Mr. Erdoan of sinister plans to influence and conquer the Arab world. In retaliation, Saudi Arabia, which resents the Ottomans, has launched a big-budget production called Mamalik el Nar (Realms of Fire) which caused no ripple.

The popularity of deserts in a way reflects Turkey’s growing influence in the world, including distant Venezuela where Mr. Erdoan shares a warm relationship with President Nicolas Maduro. Mr. Maduro not only endorsed the series, but also visited the sets during his trip to Turkey in 2018. If the interest of people living in countries that are part of the Ottoman Empire or with large Muslim populations is understandable , its popularity elsewhere is rather unusual. But for now, it seems that wherever Mr. Erdoan goes, deserts follows.

With the christening of an LNG ship, it would not be wrong to assume that deserts, who has become a symbol of Turkish power, has spread beyond being a historical hero to other critical sectors of its society and economy. At the inauguration, Erdoan said his government was committed to ensuring a more prosperous life for each of its 84 million citizens.

Nithya Subramanian is a writer at the Institute of South Asia Studies (ISAS), an independent research institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS).