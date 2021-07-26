Taiwan’s temptation keeps US in doubt over Xi’s true intention

Lionel Barber is the former editor of the Financial Times. He is the author of “The Powerful and the Damned: Private Diaries in Turbulent Times”.

In the pantheon of Chinese rulers, Qin Shi Huang is the greatest man who unified the country through his language and territory.

Although its empire lasted only briefly from 221 to 206 BC, the Qin Dynasty left a lasting legacy that included common national standards and measures, terracotta warriors, and the Great Wall of China.

Over 2,000 years later, President Xi Jinping is shaping his own heritage around the “Chinese dream” and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. The pressing question is whether this dream includes unification with Taiwan by force or by other means during his life as the supreme ruler of China.

Last month, on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party, Xi pledged to “crush” any movement towards independence from Taiwan while reaffirming China’s long-standing commitment to pursue “peaceful unification. “. With this harsh but calibrated formulation, Xi has kept basic policy intact, but China’s growing military capacity in the region leaves the United States guessing at its true intentions.

The challenge for the Biden administration is how to respond to increasingly assertive leadership in Beijing – which has stifled democracy in Hong Kong, subjugated millions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and stoked border tensions with India – without take action that could cause conflict or war. .

Since 1979, the United States has pursued a policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan. This balanced President Richard Nixon’s diplomatic openness to Communist China with special commitments to the autonomous island, which lies just 130 kilometers from the mainland. The response of the United States was left open in the event of a boycott, embargo, armed aggression or military invasion of China.

“The ambiguity had an equally important but often underestimated effect on Taiwan, which could not be assured of American aid if it provoked a Chinese assault by declaring independence,” wrote Richard Haas and David Sacks. in an article in Foreign Affairs last year. “The ambiguity kept that barrel of gunpowder from exploding.”

Haas and Sacks argue that it is time to shift to “strategic clarity,” reminding Beijing that Washington remains opposed to Taiwan independence, but declaring that any attempt to change the status quo will meet with a decisive US response.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, 68, ready to wait a decade to reunify Taiwan with the mainland? © Reuters

According to them, time is running out against Washington. Some Xi’s military advisers would believe the Chinese People’s Liberation Army could stage a lightning assault on Taiwan before the United States could respond with effective force. Another factor is the need to reassure allies such as Japan and South Korea, who are protected by the umbrella of US nuclear security.

President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team is aware that Xi reassured then-President Barack Obama in September 2015 that he did not intend to militarize the South China Sea. In fact, China has started to build vast new bases across the vital strategic waterway, which covers 3.6 million km2.

In addition to advanced fighters and bombers, these bases can accommodate missiles capable of sinking warships and shooting down planes hundreds of kilometers away. In the view of US military commanders, this is simply a brazen attempt to change the balance of power in the Western Pacific.

In response, Washington is making a concerted effort to sow doubt in Beijing’s mind about the costs of a move to Taiwan. The United States and Japan have conducted war games and joint military exercises in the South China and East China Seas. This seems to indicate that the defense of Japan is more and more synonymous with the defense of Taiwan.

In addition, diplomatic contacts have multiplied. Taipei’s representative in the United States has been invited to attend Biden’s inauguration. Peace and security in the Taiwan Strait was mentioned – for the first time – at the Group of Seven, US-Japan, South Korea-US, and Australia-Japan summits. The danger is that this will raise expectations for Taiwan while signaling to China that the status quo is being eroded.

A military invasion of Taiwan would be at high risk for China. Taiwan’s defenses do not measure up to the overwhelming firepower of the PLA, but they are not negligible. Without an early victory, the threat of an escalation of conflict with the United States is real.

Some observers cite the annexation of Crimea by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 as a model for Beijing’s reconquest of historically contested territory.

Russia deployed special forces and irregular troops, or “little green men”, to present a fait accompli, reinstating Crimea, which had been part of the Russian Empire since 1783, although handed over to Ukraine within of the former Soviet Union in 1954. But the cost of recreating the Greater Russia was high, triggering Western economic sanctions and a near-pariah status for Putin.

A less risky strategy for Xi would be to promote reunification with the mainland as a historical fatality, dashing any hope of independence and undermining the resistance of the island’s people. In some quarters, this is called “the smoke-free war”.

Such a strategy involves relentless pressure such as the recent unprecedented 28 Chinese fighter jets intrusion into Taiwan’s air defense zone and redoubled efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. It would also take patience.

How strong is Xi’s temptation in Taiwan? Xi, 68, ready to wait for the next decade? Will he still be in power? No one knows it except the new emperor of Beijing.