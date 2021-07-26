Here are the best foreign stories at 1700 hours





FGN18 PAK-POK-SONDAGE-LD RESULTS

Imran Khan’s party wins most seats in violent PoK parliamentary elections: opposition alleges “rigging”

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party was set to form government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time on Monday after winning 25 of 45 parliamentary seats marred by deadly violence and alleged government irregularities from the opposition, local media reported. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN14 PAK-SAOUDI-FM

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Pakistan for Talks; repair bilateral ties

Islamabad: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will travel to Islamabad on Tuesday to meet with Pakistani leaders on bilateral and global issues, it was announced on Monday as part of the efforts aimed at restoring relationships that have faced some stress lately. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN20 PAK-AFGHAN-SOLDIERS-REFUGE

Pak army says 46 Afghan soldiers cross to seek refuge after losing border post

Islamabad: At least 46 Afghan soldiers crossed and took refuge in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan after losing control of a border post to Taliban militants along the international border , according to media reports Monday. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN2 SAFRICA-VIOLENCE-SUPPORT-PACKAGE

South Africa announces relief packages for citizens and businesses affected by riots

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced relief plans for citizens, small and medium-sized businesses that were affected by looting and violence that lasted a week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma July 7. By Fakir Hassen

FGN17 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-TRAVEL

Singapore will gradually facilitate international travel: Minister

Singapore: Singapore will gradually facilitate international travel with countries that have handled COVID-19 well to reaffirm the city-state’s position as a hub for business, travel and talent, a senior minister in parliament said on Monday . By Gurdip Singh

FGN16 US-IRAQ-BIDEN-PM

Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister announce end of US combat mission in Iraq

Washington: President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are expected to announce on Monday that they have reached an agreement to end the US military’s combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year , according to a senior official in the Biden administration. (AP) PTI CPS

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

More from Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/following-are-the-top-foreign-stories-at-1700-hours/2128299 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos