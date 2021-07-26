More discriminatory measures against Chinese companies will deteriorate Sino-UK economic relations





Illustration: Chen Xia / GT The UK is reportedly considering ways to pull China’s nuclear power company China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) out of future energy projects. “This is yet another sign that relations between countries are deteriorating,” Bloomberg reported. Bilateral collaboration on a nuclear power plant was once a flagship project of the “golden age” in relations between the two countries. Yet last July it was reported that nuclear power could be the next area facing political interference from the UK government after its arbitrary ban on Huawei, a turning point for Sino-UK relations. Affected by factors such as American influence, the United Kingdom, which at one point promoted economic and trade cooperation with China under the rules of the market economy, increasingly uses security pretexts national government to strengthen control of Chinese investments. This is currently just another wave of hype among foreign media, but if the UK government takes action against CGN it would further damage bilateral economic relations and cause significant costs to the UK itself. The Financial Times reported that CGN’s eventual withdrawal from the UK nuclear project could “help attract North American infrastructure investors.” Similar to the US opposition to the German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, the US can hope the UK could pull CGN out of its nuclear projects and leave US companies like Westinghouse Electric behind. enter the UK market. For the UK, if it follows the lead of the US in further politicizing economic and trade relations with China, it will harm its own economic interests and its business environment. Potentially at risk projects include the £ 20 billion ($ 27.5 billion) Sizewell C nuclear power plant, Bloomberg said. If the UK withdraws Chinese companies from contractually related cooperation projects, UK companies will face Chinese companies’ compensation claims under UK and international law. Moreover, British companies have already invested a lot in this project. And if there is political manipulation, China also has many strong anti-sanctions measures. In response to news that the UK is considering removing CGN from the energy plan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China and the UK are important trade and investment partners , and pragmatic cooperation based on the principles of mutual benefit and gain. winning cooperation is in the interest of both parties. The UK side should provide Chinese companies with an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment. Sino-UK trade relations are of particular importance to the UK in the post-Brexit and post-COVID era, as it is critical that the UK expand cooperation with the world’s second-largest economy to cushion its withdrawal from the world. ‘EU and stimulate its recovery. According to media reports, China has overtaken Germany to become the UK’s largest import market. Goods imported from China have increased 66% since the start of 2018 to reach 16.9 billion pounds ($ 24 billion) in the first quarter of this year. Imports from Germany fell by a quarter to 12.5 billion pounds during the same period. The change came as trade with the EU was disrupted by Brexit and the pandemic boosted demand for Chinese goods, the BBC reported. Despite American influences, the British government has taken a relatively pragmatic approach in economic cooperation with China. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said he did not want to push Chinese investments away from Britain because of an “anti-China spirit”. It is hoped that the UK business and legal community can unite to expose the damage caused by protectionism to the investment environment and maintain normal economic and trade between China and the UK. The author is Professor of the Jean Monnet Chair and Director of the Center for European Studies at Renmin University in China. [email protected]

