Vaccine skeptics don’t need Trump and Republican nuts | Chris Powell





The hesitation over COVID-19 vaccination is turning into resistance and even hostility in Connecticut and across the country, according to reports. The blame is laid on former President Donald Trump, although he started and touted the vaccine development program. Some crazed Republican officials are also blamed for spreading disinformation.

But few authorities and journalists seem able to recognize the valid reasons for hesitation in the face of vaccination, other than resistance and hostility.

For starters, the vaccine misinformation came from the top of the government, President Biden himself. Last week on national television, the President falsely said, “You are not going to get COVID if you have these vaccines.”

Yet the world is teeming with recognized cases of vaccinated people contracting the virus anyway. The Connecticut Department of Health said on Friday it had recorded 938 cases among those vaccinated, of which 160 were hospitalized and 20 died. There is at least one case of the “revolutionary” virus within its own staff of inconsistency in the White House.

The government and the medical establishment proclaim vaccines to be safe. But it is misleading. In fact, the vaccines have only been authorized by the government for “emergency” use precisely because they have not been sufficiently tested as traditional vaccines have been and therefore cannot be considered safe. safe in the usual sense of the word.

All vaccines carry risks and cause side effects in some people. As a rule, these are rare and the risk is considered to be of interest to both individuals and society. But there are already tens of thousands of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, and governments have recognized them, requiring vaccines to carry warnings of the risk of specific hurtful and even dangerous side effects, including blood clots, myocarditis, pericarditis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In other words, anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is essentially participating in a global medical experiment.

It requires respect for individual choice, not ridicule, denigration and threats of coercion from government, medical officials and media outlets.

Meanwhile, some people complaining of reluctance, resistance and hostility to vaccines are attacking themselves. The White House admits to urging social media organizations to censor “disinformation” from the virus and has even specified which internet posts it wants to remove. It is fascism when the government decides what can be published, a repudiation of the First Amendment which, by guaranteeing free speech, guarantees the right to be wrong.

No government that resorts to such censorship can be trusted.

Confidence in the response to the epidemic is also undermined by the conduct of governments elsewhere.

The Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives blocks a Republican bill requiring disclosure of information about the virus outbreak at its point of origin in Wuhan, China, and the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

And Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, continues to cover up virus research undertaken at the Wuhan institute by a subcontractor to his agency. . Even if this research was innocent and did not involve, as it seems to have implied, a “job gain,” why would the US government subsidize virus research under the control of the world’s worst totalitarian regime?

Then there is the indifference shown by government and mainstream journalism to the growing evidence that ivermectin, an inexpensive antiparasitic drug, classified by the World Health Organization as an “essential drug.” and established as safe by 40 years of use, prevents infection with COVID-19. Indeed, India, the Czech Republic, South Africa and some Latin American countries have already authorized the use of ivermectin against the virus.

Last week, researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said they had identified 18 drugs effective against the coronavirus in laboratory tests.

So no one needs the help of Trump and the mad Republicans to be skeptical of the government’s enthusiasm for vaccines and indifference to potentially safer treatments.

Chris Powell is a columnist for the Journal Inquirer.

Chris Powell is a columnist for the Journal Inquirer.

