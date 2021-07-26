Politics
Barr & Gonzalez lead efforts to stand up to China: The Ripon Society
It is a totalitarian and communist regime which does not believe in human rights, does not believe in the democratic process and will do all it can to achieve its goals.
__________________________________________
WASHINGTON, DC The Ripon Society hosted a luncheon last Thursday with two members of the United States House of Representatives who are helping lead efforts to hold China accountable and slow the spread of its global influence.
These members were US Representatives Andy Barr (KY-6) and Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16). Barr, the top Republican on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, and a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, kicked off by explaining which point it is essential to maintain control over China and the Chinese Communist Party. .
I think the biggest problem our country faces right now is the looming threat from China, Barr said. It is a generational challenge that we have, and I am honored to serve on two committees that really have jurisdictional influence on this issue.
At the end of the day, you can’t beat China by becoming China. We don’t want to emulate China’s intellectual property theft. It is socialism. We don’t want to emulate their model of central planning. We want to embrace our values of free market, capitalism and free enterprise. But what do we do when we are faced with an adversary who engages in malicious foreign investment, steals our intellectual property and steals our technology?
For the past 40 years, when the United States engaged China under different administrations, we thought we had good intentions. We thought that engaging with the People’s Republic of China would introduce them to our Western values: capitalism and free markets. We believed that they would evolve and change, that they would embrace not only democratization, but also reforms that would lead to human rights and fundamental acceptance of international rules. This was not the case. And unfortunately, especially with Xi Jinping’s new reign, we see China using the United States and Western markets to fuel their civil-military fusion, their evil conduct.
According to Barr, in order to hold China accountable, there must be an effort to ensure financial transparency, an issue which, if ignored, can threaten not only American investors, but the national security of the United States in its together.
We want Chinese listed companies to be subject to the same rules as US companies. And that, if you’re going to be listed on the US stock exchanges and you’re going to put investors at risk, you have to live by the same Sarbanes-Oxley rules. You have to have the same accounting standards and you have to have the transparency that US listed companies have.
The problem is not just investor protection. The problem is national security. For example, American investors could find themselves providing capital to companies that threaten our national security, whether on the telecommunications side with Huawei, or whether it is a company with ties to the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army. The Americans should not be fueling the rise of a Chinese surveillance state and their military.
I think this is one of the biggest challenges we face, where China is manipulating access to our capital markets to fuel their civil-military merger. We have to get it right. We must encourage cross-border trade. We must encourage capitalism and free markets around the world. But, when there is a national security threat like this, we need to send a clear signal, not just through our securities regulations, but through the power of US sanctions and our economic tools that we have with the. US Treasury.
Gonzalez, who sits on the financial services committee and co-chair of the House China task force, agrees with his colleague from Kentucky. He explained that when approaching the question of China, three basic questions arise: who are they? What do they want? And how do they play the game?
So who are they? Gonzalez asked rhetorically. I think we all know at this point. If it has not been specified, it is a totalitarian and communist regime which does not believe in human rights, does not believe in the democratic process and will do all it can to achieve its goals.
What do they want? Regarding the China task force, I posed this question to some of the most senior officials in the administration, some of the senior officials in the State Department and the National Security Council. I asked them, I said, “Does China want a unipolar world or a multipolar world?” Do they think we can coexist, or do they think they have to be in the center, and everything feeds through them. And every person said that China wants a unipolar world. They are not interested in coexisting with an American capitalist system or a Western democratic system. This is not what they want. They want their system to be the dominant system that informs all world trade, defense and all international institutions.
How do they play the game? They go for what they call a holistic, all-encompassing, systems approach. It’s defense, it’s economic, it’s technological, it’s propaganda and it’s information warfare. The whole of society, for the Chinese Communist Party, is engaged in this struggle. This struggle which they believe will ultimately end with them at the top of the world pyramid and the rest of us serving somehow below them.
The Ohio Republican said that in order to combat China’s growing global influence, he introduced legislation to Congress that would lead to increased financial transparency.
The DATA law would create an economic data coordination center in China, primarily at the Ministry of Commerce, in which all Chinese data could be hosted, synthesized, analyzed, and then presented to the relevant agencies. One thing that’s really hard with China is that it’s really hard to get reliable data from China because of the way they run their country … and part of the fight against any battle is to be able to understand the configuration of the terrain.
Then the second is China’s Financial Threat Mitigation Act, which would require the Financial Stability Supervisory Board (FSOC) to extend current reporting requirements to our financial regulators to ensure that there are no is no systemic financial risks associated with shadow banking in China. Much of the banking that takes place in China is off the book, and therefore when you have such a large and powerful economy, it is difficult to understand what systemic risks there might be.
It will take a concerted effort between parties and between several administrations, probably for the rest of our lives. We need to make sure that we are prepared, that we understand the threat, and that we are able to articulate an American strategy and a strategy for the world that will keep Western democratic values at the forefront and not the values of the Chinese Communist Party.
To see Barr and Gonzalez’s remarks ahead of the Ripon Society Lunch & Learn Thursday afternoon, please click on the link below:
The Ripon Society is a public policy organization that was founded in 1962 and takes its name from the city where the Republican Party was born in 1854 Ripon, Wisconsin. One of the main goals of the Ripon Society is to promote the ideas and principles that made America great and contributed to the success of the GOP. These ideas include keeping our nation secure, keeping taxes low, and a smaller, smarter, more accountable federal government.
Sources
2/ https://riponsociety.org/2021/07/barr-gonzalez-lead-effort-to-stand-up-to-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]