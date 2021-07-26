Barr & Gonzalez lead efforts to stand up to China: The Ripon Society

It is a totalitarian and communist regime which does not believe in human rights, does not believe in the democratic process and will do all it can to achieve its goals.

WASHINGTON, DC The Ripon Society hosted a luncheon last Thursday with two members of the United States House of Representatives who are helping lead efforts to hold China accountable and slow the spread of its global influence.

These members were US Representatives Andy Barr (KY-6) and Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16). Barr, the top Republican on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, and a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, kicked off by explaining which point it is essential to maintain control over China and the Chinese Communist Party. .

I think the biggest problem our country faces right now is the looming threat from China, Barr said. It is a generational challenge that we have, and I am honored to serve on two committees that really have jurisdictional influence on this issue.

At the end of the day, you can’t beat China by becoming China. We don’t want to emulate China’s intellectual property theft. It is socialism. We don’t want to emulate their model of central planning. We want to embrace our values ​​of free market, capitalism and free enterprise. But what do we do when we are faced with an adversary who engages in malicious foreign investment, steals our intellectual property and steals our technology?

For the past 40 years, when the United States engaged China under different administrations, we thought we had good intentions. We thought that engaging with the People’s Republic of China would introduce them to our Western values: capitalism and free markets. We believed that they would evolve and change, that they would embrace not only democratization, but also reforms that would lead to human rights and fundamental acceptance of international rules. This was not the case. And unfortunately, especially with Xi Jinping’s new reign, we see China using the United States and Western markets to fuel their civil-military fusion, their evil conduct.

According to Barr, in order to hold China accountable, there must be an effort to ensure financial transparency, an issue which, if ignored, can threaten not only American investors, but the national security of the United States in its together.

We want Chinese listed companies to be subject to the same rules as US companies. And that, if you’re going to be listed on the US stock exchanges and you’re going to put investors at risk, you have to live by the same Sarbanes-Oxley rules. You have to have the same accounting standards and you have to have the transparency that US listed companies have.

The problem is not just investor protection. The problem is national security. For example, American investors could find themselves providing capital to companies that threaten our national security, whether on the telecommunications side with Huawei, or whether it is a company with ties to the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army. The Americans should not be fueling the rise of a Chinese surveillance state and their military.

I think this is one of the biggest challenges we face, where China is manipulating access to our capital markets to fuel their civil-military merger. We have to get it right. We must encourage cross-border trade. We must encourage capitalism and free markets around the world. But, when there is a national security threat like this, we need to send a clear signal, not just through our securities regulations, but through the power of US sanctions and our economic tools that we have with the. US Treasury.

Gonzalez, who sits on the financial services committee and co-chair of the House China task force, agrees with his colleague from Kentucky. He explained that when approaching the question of China, three basic questions arise: who are they? What do they want? And how do they play the game?

So who are they? Gonzalez asked rhetorically. I think we all know at this point. If it has not been specified, it is a totalitarian and communist regime which does not believe in human rights, does not believe in the democratic process and will do all it can to achieve its goals.

What do they want? Regarding the China task force, I posed this question to some of the most senior officials in the administration, some of the senior officials in the State Department and the National Security Council. I asked them, I said, “Does China want a unipolar world or a multipolar world?” Do they think we can coexist, or do they think they have to be in the center, and everything feeds through them. And every person said that China wants a unipolar world. They are not interested in coexisting with an American capitalist system or a Western democratic system. This is not what they want. They want their system to be the dominant system that informs all world trade, defense and all international institutions.

How do they play the game? They go for what they call a holistic, all-encompassing, systems approach. It’s defense, it’s economic, it’s technological, it’s propaganda and it’s information warfare. The whole of society, for the Chinese Communist Party, is engaged in this struggle. This struggle which they believe will ultimately end with them at the top of the world pyramid and the rest of us serving somehow below them.

The Ohio Republican said that in order to combat China’s growing global influence, he introduced legislation to Congress that would lead to increased financial transparency.

The DATA law would create an economic data coordination center in China, primarily at the Ministry of Commerce, in which all Chinese data could be hosted, synthesized, analyzed, and then presented to the relevant agencies. One thing that’s really hard with China is that it’s really hard to get reliable data from China because of the way they run their country … and part of the fight against any battle is to be able to understand the configuration of the terrain.

Then the second is China’s Financial Threat Mitigation Act, which would require the Financial Stability Supervisory Board (FSOC) to extend current reporting requirements to our financial regulators to ensure that there are no is no systemic financial risks associated with shadow banking in China. Much of the banking that takes place in China is off the book, and therefore when you have such a large and powerful economy, it is difficult to understand what systemic risks there might be.

It will take a concerted effort between parties and between several administrations, probably for the rest of our lives. We need to make sure that we are prepared, that we understand the threat, and that we are able to articulate an American strategy and a strategy for the world that will keep Western democratic values ​​at the forefront and not the values ​​of the Chinese Communist Party.

