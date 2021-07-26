Last Member of Parliament – House of Representatives

President Joko Widodo officially extended the policy of implementing Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Java-Bali until August 2, 2021. Along with this policy, Commission Member XI DPR RI Heri Gunawan called for people’s rights not to be forgotten. In addition to relaxing several provisions of the level 4 PPKM, President Jokowi also pledged to increase the supply of social assistance and assistance to micro and small businesses. However, he pointed out that many social assistance programs have not been received by those affected.

“Supposedly, the distribution of aid was carried out in accordance with the implementation of the Emergency PPKM / Level4. If they have received help, the community will also be able to accept and obey the rules set when implementing the Emergency / Level 4 PPKM, ”Hergun – Heri Gunawan’s nickname – said in a statement. press, Monday (7/26/2021). The implementation of the emergency / level 4 PPKM was indeed responded to by increasing the 2021 PEN budget to Rp 744.75 billion compared to the original Rp 699.43 billion.

The health budget was also increased from Rp 193.93 trillion to Rp 214.95 trillion. The health budget, Hergun continued, is allocated to the cost of patient care, worker incentives. health care, the provision of anti-covid drugs, the construction of emergency hospitals and the acceleration of vaccinations. “Although the health budget is increased, its implementation in the field is not optimal. For example, incentives for health workers in the regions would have stalled, ”said Gerindra party politician.

According to Hergun, according to data from the Home Office, as of July 17, 2021, the achievement of incentives for health workers has only reached 23.6% or 2.09 trillion rupees against the budget cap of 8. , 85 trillion rupees. In fact, health workers are on the front lines in dealing with the pandemic. It should take precedence over their rights. “Nakes has found it difficult to risk his life accompanying and treating Covid-19 patients. The chance of being exposed to the virus is very great. In fact, many health workers have died from exposure. to the virus, ”he said.

In addition, a shortage of drugs is also reported. This was known when President Jokowi checked the availability of the drugs at pharmacies in Bogor City, West Java. The president could not find the drug he was looking for. According to his pharmacist, the drugs sought by the president, namely Oseltamivir, Gentromicyn, Favipiravir and multivitamins, have not been available for a month. The unavailability of the drug sought by the president at the pharmacy in Bogor City has raised suspicions about the alleged hoarding.

This is because, Hergun said, the Pharmaceutical BUMN before RPD said it produced drugs in quantities that exceed its production capacity to meet market supply. “Hopefully the scarcity of drugs is not due to hoarding. Even though there are indications that there are individuals hoarding Covid-19 drugs, it is appropriate for the police to investigate those involved in hoarding drugs and property to manage the Corona pandemic ”, West Java IV constituency lawmaker said.

Hergun called on all parts of the nation to unite for the good of nation and state. Various obstacles should be corrected immediately so that the implementation of the PPKM level 4 extension and the distribution of aid to the populations go smoothly. The evolution of Covid-19 on July 25, 2021 shows that the number of additional positive cases and deceased patients is still quite high. Positive cases recorded an increase of 38,679 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of deceased patients has increased by 1,266 people. This figure is still well above the government’s goal of reducing positive cases to less than 10,000 per day. “If people are required to follow and comply with PPKM Level 4 policy, then people should have the right to get help, incentives and stimuli so that they can survive in the face of Covid -19. The president gave instructions to help the people. Hopefully the directive can be executed quickly and accurately, ”concluded Hergun. (mh / sf)