Blinken to discuss religious freedom and use of Pegasus with Indian authorities – world





US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to address issues of religious freedom, human rights and the use of spyware to monitor opponents and foreign leaders as he arrives in New Delhi for talks on Wednesday with the Modi government.

Regarding the issue of human rights and democracy, yes, you are right; I will tell you that we are going to raise it and continue this conversation, because we firmly believe that we have more values ​​in common on these fronts than we have, said the Deputy Secretary for South Asian Affairs. and from the Center, Dean Thompson, briefing reporters on the visit.

And we believe India will play a very important role in continuing these conversations and building significant efforts on these fronts in partnership as we move forward, he added.

The US official was responding to a reporter, who asked him if Secretary Blinken would raise issues related to human rights and religious freedom in India. The reporter also reminded Thompson that the Modi government had obtained a pass from the United States on its anti-Muslim legislation and other similar actions taken by it.

During his July 26-29 visit to South Asia and the Middle East, Secretary Blinken will discuss various options to seek a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan with regional leaders. He arrives in New Delhi on July 28 to meet Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks which would also include Indo-Pakistani relations.

Also Read: US Wants Pakistan, India To Work For More Stable Relations

In response to another question about the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus to spy on phone conversations, Thompson said: Obviously, the whole idea of ​​using this type of technology against civil society, or critics of the regime , or journalists, or anyone like that by extrajudicial means is always of concern.

Pakistan on Friday called on the United Nations to investigate whether India used Pegasus to spy on public figures, including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister’s phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organizations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that purchased the spyware. Spyware is only sold to governments.

I know this is a bigger problem, but I will say that we have been, I think, pretty vocal in trying to find ways for companies to make sure their technology is not being used. in this way, Thompson said when asked to comment on media reports that New Delhi was using Pegasus to spy on targets inside and outside India. And we will certainly continue to insist on these issues, added the US official.

Last week, U.S. lawmakers also voiced concerns about the state of freedom of speech and religion in India.

I remain gravely concerned about the Indian government’s commitment to protect the rights of minorities, including the 200 million Muslims in India, said Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat.

Over the past seven years, hundreds of Muslims walking in the streets have been attacked by vigilantes, they have been lynched. It is a travesty of justice, and I am horrified by it, said MP Marie Newman, another Democrat.

They expressed these views at a panel discussion on Religious Freedom in India: Challenges and Opportunities, hosted by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that advocates for human rights. man, religious freedom and civil liberties in the United States and India.

The targeting of social and political activities, crackdown on free speech and religiously motivated discrimination against minorities undermine India’s long-held oath to democratic values, Senator Markey said. I will continue to defend these principles in the United States Senate, and I will encourage India to do the same.

Recognizing India’s democratic credentials, Markey said the United States has the right to speak up and speak out when a democracy and a strategic partner fails to protect the rights of all of its people.

MP Newman has said that the practice of religious discrimination in India is a travesty of justice, and I am horrified. Acts of violence target not only religious minorities, but also social and political activists, lawyers, journalists and students.

The U.S. State Department, in its 2020 Report on International Religious Freedom released by Secretary Blinken, speaks at length about the persecution of Indian Muslims and Christians, Newman said.

There have been reports of killings, assaults, riots, discrimination, vandalism and actions restricting the right of individuals to practice and speak out about their religious beliefs, she said, citing the report. .

She noted that a United States advocacy group, Freedom House, had lowered its rating for Indian democracy from being free to partially free.

Congressman Andy Levin, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, said: Narendra’s India Modi today is not the India I fell in love with when he first visited her in 1978, fresh out of high school.

Levin also referred to the Religious Freedom Report describing the attacks on religious freedom in India that took place throughout 2020.

He noted that the report included a wide range of topics, from misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic that targeted religious minorities to attempts to ban interfaith marriages and riots in Delhi where more than 50 people have died and 200 were injured, mostly Muslims.

All of these examples are deeply moving, but what perhaps worries me most about this report is the fact that these attacks are not new, Levin said. They are part of a model that we have seen become increasingly clear and widespread under Prime Minister Modi.

