Taliban increasingly seize Afghanistan as America flees





IN SIX WEEKS the last American soldier in Afghanistan will leave the country (650 soldiers will remain to protect the embassy and the airport). After twenty years of American presence, the withdrawal of the troops created a power vacuum and led to an escalation of violence. Figures released by the UN on July 26 revealed that the number of civilian casualties of the armed conflict in the country increased by nearly 50% in the first half of the year, compared to the previous year. The violence is approaching the level it was before US diplomats began negotiating with the Taliban in 2019. The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism The death toll and wounded have accelerated as the Taliban have launched a particularly bloody attempt to seize more territory. As US forces withdrew, leaving the fight to the Afghan army, dozens of districts across the country have fallen in recent weeks. Although most of the land conquered was rural, the Taliban captured Spin Boldak, a major border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province (see map). According to figures from the Long War Journal, an American site, the share of the 407 districts of the country claimed by the militants rose from 26% in mid-June to 55% on July 21 (see graph on the right). As a result, the UN reports that there have been almost as many civilian casualties in the two months since May 1 as in the previous four months. The Taliban and other anti-government militias are responsible for around two-thirds of civilian casualties. While Donald Trump was still in the White House, some hoped that the Americas’ deal with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan would lead to a reduction in violence and allow real peace negotiations to begin with the Afghan government. But instead of speaking out, the militants took the opportunity to gain ground on the demoralized Afghan army. They launched daring attacks even in urban areas, which were usually detained by government forces. Cities like Kandahar in the south and Kunduz in the north are mostly under siege. In Kandahar, over the past month, America launched airstrikes to destroy equipment to prevent it from falling into enemy hands and to support Afghan forces, but it is not known how many time such support will continue; military leaders have previously suggested that air support would end once the withdrawal is complete. What happens next is everyone’s guess. Many analysts fear that this may be the start of a new civil war, like the one that tore Afghanistan apart in the 1990s after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. The bodes are bad. Reports from Spin Boldak indicate that, during their takeover, the Taliban summarily executed people they believe to be supporters of the government. As the Afghan army retreated, President Ashraf Ghani turned to arming militias to fight the Taliban. Unlike army units, militias tend to be organized along ethnic lines and led by warlords. Although the Taliban still seem unlikely to overthrow the government in Kabul or take many other major cities, the government appears increasingly under siege. A negotiated peace may be the only way to end conflict. In the meantime, however, fighters can gradually tighten their grip. Thanks to their control of the roads, they can extract money to pay their fighters by taxing traders. In order to prevent the Taliban from gaining ground in cities, the Afghan government imposed a month-long nighttime curfew on July 26. For now, things are likely to go from bad to worse and Afghan civilians will inevitably continue to pay the price. Dig deeper

America leaves Afghanistan on the brink of collapse

America’s longest war ends in crushing defeat

Afghanistan’s trillion-dollar fiasco in the Americas characterizes its foreign policy

