Government is sensitive to farmers, says Narendra Modi

Pragya Kaushika New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): On Monday, Federal Agriculture Minister Narendra Modi said the government was demanding the abolition of three farming methods and was sensitive to discussions with farmers’ unions ready to discuss. paddy field.

The minister said the government had made “one-sided” proposals in favor of farmers during the talks, but the protesting unions rejected all of them for no reason.

He said the government asked the farmers to present their proposal, but that is why they did not come to speak because they did not have a proposal.

“During the talks, the government made them a unilateral proposal (in their favor). The farmers refused to accept them for no reason. Then we asked them about their proposal and asked them. I asked him to bring it, ”the minister told ANI.

“I am not coming to speak because the farmers union has no suggestions. I want to tell the farmers union that they are ready to speak when they need it, ”he added.

The union protesting with the government has held several talks previously.

The minister said the Modi government has worked for the welfare of farmers for the past seven years.

“The government is trying to make farmers prosper. Farmers of Rs 180 million received Rs 137,000 to Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The MSP has increased. The contribution of farmers to the GDP is also increasing, ”added the Minister. (ANI)