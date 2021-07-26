Calvert Trust hero receives award from Boris Johnson





FUNDRAISING hero Oliver Voysey received recognition from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 13-year-old raised an incredible £ 250,000 for the Calvert Trust during the lockdown as the charity struggled financially due to the pandemic.

The fundraiser, who needed specialist care after a brain injury at the age of two, received a Points of Light award from the PM. Oliver was able to discover vital opportunities for his rehabilitation through the trust and its activities. In a personal letter to Oliver, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I was amazed to hear about your phenomenal fundraising appeal to help the activity center you love. “Through your campaign, you are helping so many other people with disabilities enjoy a multitude of exciting activities such as canoeing, rappelling and horseback riding at the Lake District Calvert Trust. Oliver’s mother Sarah said: “We are absolutely delighted that Oliver (along with his sister Elizabeth) is being commended for his hard work in fundraising during the pandemic. Life is very hard for Oliver and he struggles with the most basic of daily chores. The challenges he faced in raising funds were exhausting for him and made him achieve a sense of pride he had never experienced before. “This recognition from the Prime Minister is just wonderful and the icing on the cake for Oliver. He has achieved an almost unattainable goal and it is wonderful that he is being recognized for the effort it took. We are very proud. of him and his sister. ” Lake District Calvert Trust Fundraising Manager Jennifer Scott said: “What wonderful recognition for Oliver’s efforts. “With the support of his parents and sister, Oliver truly marked a turning point for the Lake District Calvert Trust in its darkest hours. With these incredible accomplishments and the awareness that Oliver shone for our organization charity, another 3,000 people took part in the call to join “Oliver’s Calvert Army” and helped secure our immediate future. “We are and will remain incredibly grateful to the Voysey family.”

