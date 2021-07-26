Analysis of military observers on President Jokowi did not submit the name of the candidate for the commander of the Indonesian armed forces to the DPR





Tribunnews.com reporter Vincentius Jyestha TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The military observer from the Institute for Strategic and Security Studies (ISES) Khairul Fahmi gave his analysis concerning the candidate for the post of commander of the TNI who will replace Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahtjanto. As is known, so far President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not submitted the name of the candidate for the post of Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces to the DPR. It is known that the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, will retire in November 2021. According to Fahmi, if you follow the peanut massage, Hadi Tjahjanto’s replacement will be from the Navy. “So far, President Jokowi has not submitted the name of a replacement for the TNI commander to the DPR. What is his consideration for the fact that he has not yet given a name to the RPD? Serve until 2024 so there is political interest in the selection of the candidate for the commander-in-chief of the TNI? ” Fahmi told reporters on Monday (7/26/2021). Fahmi analyzes that there are several considerations which seem to prompt Jokowi not to submit the name of the active general to replace Hadi Tjahjanto. Read also : Commander TNI: Continue to be enthusiastic about wearing masks even if they are vaccinated, not wearing masks can die First, the active period of TNI commander Hadi Tjahjanto is still quite long, namely until November 2021. Therefore, there is no urgency or need for the President to propose a replacement for the Commander of the TNI in the near future. “The appointment of the TNI commander-in-chief is the president’s right and authority, so as long as there is no urgent need or problem requiring immediate replacement, only the president has the right to determine the best time to replace the TNI commander and propose a replacement candidate for the DPR, “he said.

