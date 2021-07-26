Turkey in Afghanistan: Mission Impossible?

Analysis: Turkey is trying to strengthen its role in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, but military and diplomatic challenges could be problematic.

On July 15, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that meetings had taken place between the Afghan group and Turkish officials, both agreeing to hold joint talks.

“We want to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said. Erdogan is a very important head of state both for us and for the Islamic world. We want to share the facts of Afghanistan with him.”

A few days later, the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhundzada stress that he is resolutely in favor of a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

Based on these statements, Turkish President Erdogan noted July 19 that the Taliban are expected to halt their expansion across Afghanistan and that Ankara seeks to negotiate with the group.

A week earlier, the Taliban had declared that neither the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan nor the Afghan people are against Turkey or the Turkish people. We want Turkey to be Turkey. We don’t want Turkey to be part of NATO.

Asked about the comments, Erdogan stress that they do not indicate a rejection of Turkey’s role in the country.

The Turkish proposal

Last month, Erdogan proposed that Turkey could operate and secure Kabul International Airport after US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August.

Ankara, however, set three conditions for carrying out this mission, including obtaining political, financial and logistical support from the United States and other allies. The Turkish president also added another request, which was to incorporate Pakistan and Hungary into the operation.

Although landlocked, Afghanistan is located in Central Asia, a strategically important region that has long witnessed a great power play between neighboring and international powers, including the United States, Russia and China, on the one hand, Turkey and Iran on the other hand, and on the other hand measures Pakistan and India.

In addition, Afghanistan could be sitting on three trillion dollars worth of natural resources, including copper, iron ore, lithium, gold, silver, aluminum, zinc and zinc. mercury, among others.

The withdrawal of US and foreign troops from the country will create a vacuum and rekindle regional and international competition. The United States in particular will suffer at a disadvantage, as it is increasingly positioned to counter the rise of China and a much more problematic Russia.

For Turkey, which has succeeded in expanding its sphere of influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia in recent years, securing a role in Afghanistan in the post-American era will be an opportunity not only to have length ahead of its regional rivals, such as Iran, but also to ensure lasting influence in the region.

Creating a foothold in Afghanistan will enhance Turkey’s value in NATO as an effective and capable member who can perform critical missions that no other member can. Moreover, it will also inspire Ankara’s Western allies to stay in the game and stay close to a complex geopolitical theater.

In this sense, securing Kabul airport is a crucial mission because it will be a critical facility in the post-American era in Afghanistan.

Securing the airport and the roads leading to it will encourage diplomatic missions to stay in the country. In addition, it will allow non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to continue working and offering their services to Afghans and to maintain the flow of aid to the country.

However, for the Turkish formula to work, Ankara must undergo three types of negotiations. The first would require Turkey to obtain guarantees and support from its Western allies. Indeed, Erdogan had already discussed the proposal with US President JoeBiden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

While some progress has been reached on this front, the current talks are continuing in a constructive way,according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Second, there must be discussions with Pakistan and Hungary alongside negotiations with the Afghans. This would include the Afghan government as well as the Taliban.

Why Pakistan and Hungary?

Historically, Turkey and Pakistan have enjoyed close ties, but their economic and defense relations fall short of expectations. Recently, however, the two have been working at a rapid pace to improve and strengthen their bond in these areas.

Additionally, Ankara has integrated Pakistan into several regional initiatives, including the latest Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism. Given Pakistan’s geographic proximity to Afghanistan, the Pashtun factor, and long-standing ties to the Taliban, Islamabad can help facilitate talks between Ankara and the group.

Pakistan and Taliban approval for the Turkish proposal would minimize the perceived risks against Turkish troops. But of course, this is something that would depend on several variables, including what Pakistan would gain in return.

As for Hungary, the country is not a political, economic or military power, which makes it relatively unrelated to Afghanistan. Therefore, its inclusion in the Turkish proposal somewhat surprised most observers.

Some reports claim that Budapest’s former role in ensuring the safety of Kabul airport and its familiarity with the topography of the region surrounding the airport are the main reasons Ankara requested its participation.

However, this is hardly convincing given that several countries have participated in such a mission in recent years, not to mention Hungary only had nine troops in Afghanistan as of late.

What sets Hungary apart in this regard is its historical and cultural relationship with Turkey. Budapest is home to the tomb of Gul Baba from the Ottoman period, for example, and is both an EU country and a NATO member. Its relatively small size and role is an advantage for Ankara as it does not cause/or stir up the sensitivity of the big players.

Moreover, since the establishment of the Joint Supreme Strategic Council between the two countries in 2013, bilateral relations have progressed rapidly. Hungary was one of the few countries that explicitly supported Turkey’s call for a safe zone in northern Syria.

He has continuously supported Ankara within the European Union, the Council of Europe and NATO and has always called for cooperation with Ankara in Syria and Libya. Recently, he was accepted as an observer member in the Turkish Council (the Council of Turkish Speaking States).

Four main challenges

For Turkey to successfully undertake this mission in Afghanistan, it must overcome four legal, political, diplomatic and logistical hurdles. First, so far Turkish forces in Afghanistan have operated under international, regional and local legal frameworks, including UN Security Council resolutions, NATO resolutions and parliamentary legislation. Turkish.

At the end of 2020, the Turkish parliament extended the mission of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for an additional 18 months from January 2021. The withdrawal of US and foreign forces at the end of next month will create new realities that will likely render such mandates invalid. .

Therefore, it is essential that Turkish troops work in Afghanistan under a new mandate or a new legal umbrella after the withdrawal of the United States and NATO.

A second obstacle will be to convince the Taliban of the advantages of the Turkish proposal. As Turkish troops in Afghanistan have never participated in combat missions against the Taliban or the Afghan people, they enjoy a positive image and have never been targeted.

Yet as foreign forces prepare to leave, their mission will become questionable. The Taliban don’t want Turkish troops under the NATO banner, but Ankara believes international recognition will be important for the Taliban in the near future.

However, the question of whether or not the two sides will be able to find a new equation to allow Turkish troops to stay will be linked to negotiations between Turkey and the Taliban, alongside the intra-Afghan dialogue on the one hand, and government talks. Turkish-Afghan. the other.

Third, Pakistan’s position will be important. Although some Pakistani officials have welcomed the Turkish proposal, Islamabad’s official position is not yet clear. If the Taliban continue to oppose the Turkish proposal, it would be impossible to convince them otherwise, especially if Pakistan is not involved.

As a result, Pakistani involvement in this matter is quite large, but Islamabad might have its own calculations.

While some experts believe Pakistan no longer wants to be associated with the idea that it has a hold over the Taliban, others argue that Pakistan would be happy to see a neutral or pro-Islamabad government in Kabul.

Pakistan is also concerned about the wider implications of a new civil war in the country or of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Finally, while Ankara has suggested that Pakistani troops join his mission – perhaps to provide another layer of legitimacy and protection for Turkish troops – some Pakistanis believe their country is unwilling to deploy personnel. .

Assuming Turkish troops end up directing and securing Kabul International Airport, that still won’t address the question of who will protect diplomatic convoys inside the country and those arriving at the airport.

Thus, questions remain about the feasibility of securing the airport if the convoys arriving or departing do not benefit from the required levels of security.

AliBakir is Research Assistant Professor at the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences

Sciences, political risk analyst and consultant.

He follows geopolitical and security trends in the Middle East, with particular emphasis on Turkey’s foreign and defense policy, Turkey-Arab and Turkey-Gulf relations.

Follow him on Twitter:@alibakeer