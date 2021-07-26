Hugh Hefner ended his friendship with Donald Trump for this reason





It’s interesting to know where Hugh Hefner’s lines were when it came to maintaining a friendship with Donald Trump.

Does it make sense that Donald Trump and the late Hugh Hefner were once pretty close friends? Some people may not have realized that the two were even running in the same circles, since Hugh passed away early in the former president’s tenure.

But it’s true they were friends – only Hugh broke the friendship at some point along the way.

Do you remember the time Donald Trump was on the cover of “Playboy”?

Most people know the former president was also a former reality TV personality. And that’s apparently just the connection he needed to get into the Playboy Mansion and start dating Hef. After all, he was totally in tune with Hugh’s lifestyle brand at the time.

In a 2016 interview, Playmate Holly Madison explained that she saw Donald several times in the mansion. She called him “surreal and weird,” especially after appearing as a judge for the Miss USA pageant, which Trump previously owned.

But Donald’s presidential run also drew attention to his relationship with the Playboy franchise, and Hugh was apparently not very happy with it.

Hugh Hefner initially endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential race

At first, according to sources, Hugh was happy that his friend Donald was running for president. In fact, he wrote an essay on Trump’s Republican nomination. In summary, Newsweek noted: “Hefner hailed the event as a victory for sexual liberation over conservative repressive forces.”

It makes sense that Hugh imagines Donald as an activist for some sort of liberation, given their common hobbies. But then Trump’s presidential campaign took a turn, leading Hefner to dump him – and suppress that celebratory attempt.

Why did Hugh Hefner stop supporting Donald Trump?

Initially, Hef was happy that “voters named Donald Trump, a three-time-married New York entrepreneur who once owned the Miss USA pageant, rather than Cruz, the son of a pastor.” But then something changed – apparently during Trump’s campaign.

In an interview, Hugh’s son Cooper, who was head of Playboy at the time, said being linked to Trump was “a personal embarrassment.” He didn’t give a specific reason for the change of heart, but rumor has it that Hugh wasn’t a fan of the things Donald did to ensure his presidency.

Namely, he rubbed shoulders with conservatives who strongly disagreed with Hef’s “free love” ideals. Hugh might have felt that his old friend was siding with the enemy, as Hefner himself was the opposite of the Tory – in many ways. He had apparently thought his friend Donald was the same, only to be disappointed later.

