Imran Khan’s party wins 25 seats in PoK election amid allegations of rigging





ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 3:48 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): Amid allegations of electoral fraud by the opposition, Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan won 25 of 45 parliamentary seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marred by murderous violence. The assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won 25 general seats in Pakistan’s Occupied Kashmir Legislature (PoK), followed by 11 seats won by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), six by the Muslim League of the Pakistan (N) (PML-N) and one by two regional political parties in Sunday’s polls, according to the official announcement made on Monday, according to the Dawn report. The result of one constituency, LA-16 Bagh-III, was suspended, however, because polls in four of its offices could not take place due to riots and other reasons, the chief commissioner said. election Abdul Rashid Sulehria at a press conference in the central control room of Muzaffarabad, adding that the new polls at these stations were most likely to be held before July 29. Sulehria said Sunday’s poll was “on the whole peaceful” with the exception of a tragic incident in Kotli which claimed the lives of two people. “The arrangements we made for the polls and the way we conducted them … I can say that we have fulfilled our responsibility by organizing free, fair and impartial elections,” he said. further reported Dawn. Meanwhile, an open revolt was observed in the PoK as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Pakistani military after reports of electoral manipulation. Earlier, Prime Minister of PoK Raja Farooq Haider said in a statement: “The assembly elections were nothing but a farce to deceive the people.”

Meanwhile, Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz flatly refused to accept the results. Speaking to Twitter, the PML-N vice president said her party had fought hard but it was not easy to tackle fraud. “I did not accept the results and I will not do it. I did not even recognize the results of this bogus government. Kudos to the workers and to the voters. What will be the course of action on this shameless fraud, the party? will decide soon, God willing, ”Maryam tweeted. PPP vice-chair Senator Sherry Rehman accused the Center of “systematic rigging” and said it was trying to “steal” the elections. while the police had uprooted a camp belonging to his party. PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that PTI “henchmen” attacked her party workers in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala to “rig” the elections. Aurangzeb said that despite beatings by PTI workers who were members of his party, the police “arrested those associated with the PML-N”. “The PTI has been allowed to engage in hooliganism in full freedom,” she said. Last year, India criticized Pakistan’s decision to hold elections for the Legislative Assembly in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. New Delhi has maintained that any action to change the status of the militarily occupied region has no legal basis. Major opposition parties called the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan elections rigged. (ANI)

