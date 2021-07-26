Tokyo pushes the ball back to Beijing





Japan’s Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito shocked defending champions China by winning gold in mixed doubles table tennis on Monday. But Tokyo’s increasingly aggressive crackdown on Chinese pressure on Taiwan causes more heartburn in Beijing than loss of Olympic glory. The headlines are about Taiwan. On July 9, an editorial in those pages noted that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Asos was pointing out that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could threaten Japan’s survival and that Tokyo would join Washington in defending the island in such a case. The following week, Japan’s annual defense report broke with a long-standing practice of emphasizing Taiwan’s importance to Japan. Minister of State Yasuhide Nakayama, the second head of the Department of Defense, told an audience at my think tank, the Hudson Institute, that the world needs to realize the threat China poses to Taiwan. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi put it more bluntly in an interview last month: Taiwan’s peace and stability are directly linked to Japan. When Mr. Kishi speaks, China listens. Younger brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi and grandnephew of a third (Eisaku Sato), the Minister of Defense has always pushed the boundaries of Japan-Taiwan relations . His close and continuous contacts with the Democratic Progressive Party, the more pro-independence of Taiwan’s two main political parties, make him a lightning rod for critics in Beijing. The emergence of Mr. Kishis as defense minister at the center of a new Japanese consensus on Taiwan policy underscores the depth of the change underway. Little by little, Tokyo relentlessly rejects the pacifism that has defined its foreign policy since World War II. In 2014, then Prime Minister Abe lifted a long-standing ban on arms exports; The first major deal under the new policy didn’t come until 2020, when Japan sold an air defense radar to the Philippines. Even as the Japanese government prepares to increase defense spending above the symbolically important 1% of gross domestic product, Tokyo prepares to promote arms sales to Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Indonesia. With Japanese defense planners calling for the development and production of a new generation of sophisticated defense systems, the rapid development of a strong high-tech defense and a defense industry to produce, it seems more important for Japan’s future economic growth. After years of overinvesting in gold-plated infrastructure projects, military spending could be the most effective form of economic stimulus that Tokyo policymakers have left.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/japan-china-taiwan-nobuo-kishi-nakayama-xi-jinping-dpp-11627328357 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos