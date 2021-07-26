Top AIADMK Leaders Appeal to Modi in Delhi | Latest India News





AIADMK leaders Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, along with senior party leaders, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, as the party faces the heat of several neighborhoods at home. After the meeting, the leaders told reporters in New Delhi that they had discussed social protection measures and infrastructure for Tamil Nadu. However, party insiders said they spoke to Prime Minister Modi that the DMK government launched a raid and filed a corruption complaint against former Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar last week. They discussed the current situation in Tamil Nadu. They discussed the raids and talked about DMK ministers who have amassed wealth and now hold office, and that income tax should address such cases, said a senior AIADMK leader who did not did not wish to be named. The dual leadership was accompanied by the former minister of municipal administration SP Velumani, the son and deputy of Panneerselvams OP Raveeendranath and the former vice-president of Lok Sabha, Mr. Thambidurai. The meeting lasted approximately 35 minutes. We thanked Premier Modi Ji for campaigning for the alliance candidates in the legislative elections, Palaniwami told reporters after the meeting. We urged the Prime Minister to allocate enough Covid-19 vaccine for Tamil Nadu. They also demanded that the Union government not allow Karnataka to build the Mekedatu dam. Palaniswami reiterated how he and Panneerselvam, the late J Jayalalithaa, when they held the chairmanship of chief ministers, urged the Center not to authorize the project. If the dam was built, the neighborhoods of the Delta would become a desert. About 14 municipalities depend on the Cauvery river for drinking water. We have therefore submitted a request to the Prime Minister on this subject. Also, to deal with the water scarcity in Tamil Nadu, we asked him to implement the Godavari River and Cauvery link initiative as soon as possible. Palaniswami did not respond to a question about the opinion of expelled leader VK Sasikalas that there must be a single leadership in AIADMK. They did not discuss Sasikala. She didn’t get anything we can discuss. It just makes noise after we lose the election, said the chief quoted above. Even in our meetings at the party headquarters, we did not talk about her any more. This is the first time Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have met Prime Minister Modi as their party draws closer to the BJP after Jayalalithaas ‘death in December 2016. Panneerselvam said earlier in 2018 that he patched up Palaniswami on Modis’ advice . On July 22, agents from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate (DVAC) raided 26 places linked to the former Minister of Transport and seized 2,556,000 species and other incriminated documents. They filed a lawsuit over a slew of charges, including disproportionate assets. This is seen as the start of a crackdown, as one of the DMK’s election promises is to establish a special tribunal to prosecute key AIADMK ministers, including Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Velumani, for corruption. The DMK, while in opposition, lodged corruption complaints against six AIADMK ministers to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The AIADMK called the raid a political vendetta. The party plans to demonstrate across Tamil Nadu on July 28 against the DMK for failing to keep its election promises, such as abolishing NEET and lowering fuel prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/top-aiadmk-leaders-call-on-modi-in-delhi-101627328380533-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos