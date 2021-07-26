Government appreciates MUI calling on Muslims to be pioneers in the fight against the pandemic





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government appreciates the role of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MULTI-FUNCTION) who urges the country’s Muslims to take the lead in overcoming Covid-19 pandemic. This was transmitted by President Joko Widodo as part of the 46th anniversary of the MUI which was held online, Monday (7/26/2021). “The government highly appreciates the MUI tausiah which calls on Muslims to be the pioneers in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi said. Read also: 46th Milad, the vice-president asks the central and regional MUI to be online According to Jokowi, this reflects the noble commitment of MUI to maintain safety of life and the common good. In addition, Jokowi said, the government is also grateful to MUI for its contribution to various constructive contributions. “Bring moral assistance to religious and national life, displaying the face of religious moderation and istikomah in preaching, sowing the values ​​of fraternity and tolerance,” he declared. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Jokowi further said that currently the government has been working hard to mobilize all devices and resources to overcome the pandemic. Also Read: Jokowi Asks MUI To Urge People To Obey Health Protocols, Explain Covid-19 Vaccine However, according to him, this is not enough because overcoming the pandemic requires awareness and participation of all elements of society. "Therefore, I hope that the anniversary of MUI this year can be a momentum to bring together and unite all the energies of Muslims, build a collective force to help and support each other, to fight, to make joint efforts to win in the face of this pandemic, "he said.

