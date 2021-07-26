In Hell’s GOP poll, Republicans say they want Donald Trump Jr. to be president in 2024





A recurring nightmare among millions of Americans is that in 2024 Donald Trump will forget about the fact that he hated being president, decide to run again, and win. Seriously, can you imagine a more gruesome scenario, other than maybe falling through a sidewalk into a pit filled with rats, which some people might still prefer? We maintain that you cannot. But an equally terrifying and frightening situation would certainly be to turn on the television on January 20, 2025 and see Donald Trump Jr. sworn in as President of the United States, which a number of Republican voters apparently actually want. happen .

Axios reports that the results of a new Conservative poll put the ex-president’s namesake at the top of a popularity contest among GOP leaders, a phrase that presents several problems. Don Junior, for those lucky enough to ignore the whereabouts of Donald Trump’s children, is a terrible person who took over from his banished father as the biggest asshole on Twitter. When not shooting helpless animals or recording absurd videos in front of a gun rack, he apparently spends a lot of his time claiming that Hunter Biden benefited from nepotism in a way that he, a guy whose entire professional life revolves around his father, would. never dream. He also dabbled in comedy, with predictable results, and insisted on the accusations against the family business and the CFO that people dodge taxes all the time so it doesn’t matter. .

The poll, which was conducted between July 6 and 8, did not include Donald Trump Sr., who maintains an inexplicable grip on voters despite massive deaths, an (ongoing) attempt to overturn the election results of 2020, and a state that suggests he should be in a home or studied by a team of Swiss doctors.

And the fact that Don Jr. came out on top isn’t the end of the scary news. Because apparently, if Republicans can’t have Sheep Killer here, their favorite second choice is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the man currently responsible for this:

Florida has more cases of COVID-19 than any other state in the United States, as hospitalizations in some areas are increasing at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic. The state accounts for one in five new infections in the United States and recorded 73,181 cases in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida recorded 341 cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, just behind Louisiana. Florida’s weekly total of new cases more than quadrupled between July 1 and July 22, reaching its highest level since mid-January. Deaths in Florida totaled 319 in the past week, the highest number among states, with a rate of 1.5 per 100,000 people, the fourth highest, according to the CDC.

Epidemiologists say various factors are at play: a large number of unvaccinated people, a relaxation of preventive measures like mask wearing and social distancing, the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the congregation of people to l indoors during the hot summer months.

All of these things put together are a recipe for the data that has been observed, said Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida. This is a cause for concern … the rate at which the indicators are rising. The number of people hospitalized in Florida has risen sharply over the past month, reaching 3,849 on July 17, the highest number since late February, according to a data dashboard created by Dr. Salemi. Patients are younger, with 53% under 60, compared to 30% at the start of the year.

