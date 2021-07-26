Mirabai Chanu dedicates Olympic medal to India, thanks Prime Minister Modi for encouragement





Olympic silver medalist Saikhom (Photo / AN) New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Dedicating her victory to the prayers and love of Indians, Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu said her dreams were shattered after the Rio Olympics, but hard work the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication and encouragement helped bring the first medal for India from Tokyo. “I was able to win this medal thanks to the prayers and love of the Indian people. I wish all young people, especially girls who have taken up sport, to make the country proud. I dedicate my medal to the people of the country. I thank the Prime Minister and the Minister of Sports for encouraging me, “Chanu said after returning to India on Monday. Recalling his journey after the Rio Olympics, Chanu said: “All my hopes and dreams were shattered after failing to win a medal at the Rio Olympics. I worked hard, I overcame injuries and other difficulties and I focused on my training. Due to all the hard work, I reached this point today. “ When asked what she would like to do for young people, especially young girls from northeast India, the Olympic medalist said she would help train future athletes. “People in northeast India know very little about the sport at the moment. I will work to recognize the small state of Manipur by training young people, especially young girls,” she added. Chanu’s silver medal could be improved. According to sources, Chinese gold medalist Hou Zhihui is currently being screened by anti-doping authorities. If Zhihui fails, Chanu could become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in weightlifting at the Olympics. After winning the silver medal, Chanu returned to India on Monday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated her. He also announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in his work in the railways. Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Chanu. Minister of the Union of Law and Justice, Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of the Union of Tourism, Culture and Development of the Northeast Region Kishan Reddy, Minister of the Union of Ports, Navigation and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Nisith Pramanik were also present. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and her trainer Vijay Sharma returned to India on Monday after a brilliant performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu received a warm welcome as Delhi airport staff cheered him on his arrival. (ANI)

