Drop in UK COVID-19 cases indicates outbreak of infection may have passed peak





FILE PHOTO: A medical worker takes a swab sample following a peak in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases from visitors to a pub in Stone, Britain July 29, 2020. REUTERS / Carl Recine LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday reported its lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 4, adding to signs that a recent increase in infections caused by the spread of the Delta variant may have passed its peak . The number of new cases fell for a sixth consecutive day, to 24,950 on Monday from 29,173 on Sunday. The total number of new cases in the past week, at just over a quarter of a million, is more than a fifth lower than the week before. Britain has been closely watched by health experts and the financial markets since most legal restrictions were lifted in England on July 19, shortly after new cases reached their highest level since mid-January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government judged the risk of a big wave of death or hospitalizations to be low due to a high vaccination rate that would limit the risk of serious illness, even if it did not stop completely new infections. However, companies have reported widespread absences of staff who have had to self-isolate due to coming into contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Britain recorded 129,172 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, the second-highest official total in Europe after Russia. Data on Monday showed 14 new deaths, down from 28 on Sunday and the lowest daily number since July 12. There have been 445 deaths in the past seven days, 50% more than the week before. About 46.589 million people in the UK have received a dose of the vaccine and 37.287 million – just over 70% of the adult population – are fully vaccinated. Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andrew MacAskill, Alistair Smout and Pravin Char

