Eradicating corruption becomes one of the indicators of Jokowi’s failure or success to lead the RI





Merdeka.com – UIN Professor Syarif Hidayatullah, Professor Azyumardi Azra stressed that now is not the right time to draw conclusions regarding the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Including assess whether Jokowi failed or succeeded in ruling Indonesia. “We have to wait another 2.5 or 3 years. When the president Jokowi and KH Ma’ruf amin complete his second term, ”he said in a virtual discussion on the JIB Post on the topic“ Is it true that Jokowi failed to lead Indonesia? », Monday (7/26). What can be done now is to pass on a number of indicators that Jokowi needs to improve over the remaining term. If left unresolved, Jokowi has the potential to leave a negative legacy. “Indicators that can lead to failure, but Jokowi still has a chance of about 2.5 or 3 years to improve some things, which could be a negative legacy,” he said. One of the points he highlighted was related to eradication Corruption which did not perform optimally under Jokowi’s leadership. Eradicating corruption, he explained, is part of creating good state governance. An example of no less than optimal eradication of corruption, namely the triggering of two Jokowi ministers in corruption cases. Jokowi, he said, has not made a firm statement regarding the case that trapped two of his subordinates. “Just normatively, we are saying that we leave it to the law to take action against them. I think there are signs that are worrying. What can stop President Jokowi from leaving a positive legacy? in the eradication of corruption, “he explained. If it is stepped back further, corruption eradication problems will arise during the revision of the KPK law. “Although Jokowi claims it will strengthen the KPK, we are seeing indications that it is not strengthening it but weakening it,” he said. The weakening of the KPK then continued. Finally, the public was shocked by the National Insight Test (TWK) which resulted in the dismissal of a number of KPK employees. This issue should be addressed immediately so that Jokowi can leave a good legacy in terms of eradicating corruption. “If the President allows the commotion around the KPK TWK to continue, I think there may be a shortage of time to improve the KPK and revitalize the eradication of corruption. jokowi to lead Indonesia towards good governance, ”he said. [ded]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/pemberantasan-korupsi-jadi-salah-satu-indikator-jokowi-gagal-atau-berhasil-pimpin-ri.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos