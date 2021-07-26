PM Imran Khan to visit Sindh cities next month: sources





ISLAMABAD: After a landslide victory in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set his sights on Sindh and decided to address public gatherings in the province from August, a ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources from the ruling PTI, Prime Minister Imran chaired the third meeting of the Sindh Strategy Committee here in Islamabad on Monday. The political situation in Sindh was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam and parliamentary leader of the party in Assembly of Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The meeting while making key decisions regarding the province, according to sources, decided that the premier will visit the province in August. Imran Khan will address public gatherings in the province, they said.

The Prime Minister will also meet with intellectuals from Sindh, lawyers’ organizations and civil society.

The meeting decided to hold the fourth meeting of the Sindh Strategy Committee in the federal capital next week.

On July 10, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approached influential politicians in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local and legislative elections.

After consultation with political leaders, it was decided to invite all these political figures to Islamabad. It is further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leaders in the province.

It appeared that the plan was aimed at rallying all political forces against the PPP-led government of Sindh on one page ahead of the local body elections and general elections.

