China and Greece are getting closer. Joe Biden should be worried.

In a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. This undermines the non-binding resolution, recently adopted by the European Parliament, urging EU officials to skip the event in response to China’s blatant human rights violations. Mitsotakis and Xials reaffirmed their desire to increase trade, investment and cultural cooperation. What is Athens doing?

Some European leaders believe they can trace an independent course between the transatlantic community and Beijing, the modern face of the non-aligned world. Meanwhile, others, recognizing that China cannot be ignored, realize that independent nations too far removed from the strength of a united face of the West risk being chosen; as a result, they set limits on how far apart they will go. So what’s the Greek plan?

The recent engagement of Greek prime ministers was not ad hoc. Last September, Mitsotaki held a summit with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressing the need to strengthen their bilateral relations. visit to Athens, meeting with Mitsotakis then the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. Greece is a member of the 16 + 1 group, a Chinese initiative promoting business and investment relations between Beijing and sixteen Central and Eastern European countries. Greece also hosts two Confucius Institutes: one founded in 2009 at the Athens University of Economics and Business; the other, opened in 2018, at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

It’s no surprise that Beijing, which has long practiced a divisive approach to overcoming with Europeans, wants closer ties with Athens. A solid presence in the Mediterranean basin can be at the origin of the Belt and Road network of commercial, commercial and economic influence. Greece is also a channel of influence over the Balkans, which China has long viewed as a potential beachhead in central and southern Europe.

This positioning places Beijing’s influence at the gates of the European Union and NATO, in vulnerable countries outside of alliance structures, but close enough to where China’s influence can be used to shape or shape. destabilize Europe as Beijing sees it. For these reasons, Mitsotaki made his early decision to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Is this proof making Europe more flexible?

There are also concerns on the hard power side. As NATO as an organization expresses growing concerns about China, Greece’s Permanent Representative to NATO Spiros Lambridis has taken on a more ambiguous tone.[w]The strategic choice of the best possibilities for our own country, always within the framework of our obligation to the main organizations, which are the EU and NATO, was accompanied by the assertion that[w]e joined the Belt and Road initiative in a very concrete project and in very concrete terms, without seeing this as a strategic relationship with another partner, but we are certainly not going to abandon it, simply because others do.

It’s just dodging the harsh truth. China’s influence in Europe is calculated to benefit Beijing’s long-term strategic goals that go far beyond economic benefits. Countries like Greece, which gave Beijing control of a major European port by allowing the Chinese maritime giant COSCO to buy 51% of the port of Piraeus, have placed themselves in an increasingly perilous situation. It is becoming more and more difficult for them to say no to Beijing, which makes it more and more problematic for them to preserve their sovereignty.

The United States cannot disengage from the effort to keep Europe whole, free, prosperous and secure in the face of Chinese pressure. President Joe Biden is expected to continue to put pressure on Greece over the issue of 5G which is attached to China. The United States should lead the public-private sector investment efforts to provide better economic alternatives. US support for the Three Seas Initiative is just one example of what Washington could achieve if it took both the challenge and the opportunity to invest in Europe seriously.

Finally, the United States should now lead the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, calling on the entire transatlantic community, including Greece, to do the right thing and refrain from providing. diplomatic cover for the gross human rights violations committed by Beijing against its own people.

Stefano Graziosi is a political analyst who writes for the Italian newspaper La Verit and the weekly Panorama. Vice-President of the Heritage Foundation, James Jay Carafano directs the research of think tanks on national security and foreign relations.

Image: Reuters

