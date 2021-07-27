Politics
Is Belarus using migrants to wage a hybrid war against the EU?
Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, will deploy around 60 border agents this week between Lithuania, an EU member state, and Belarus. This has been an unusually high number of crossings at this border recently, with over 2,000 migrants crossing so far this year, up from around 80 in 2020. Some 800 migrantsBetween during the first week of July alone, according to Frontex.
Those who cross are not Belarusians, many of whom are indeed banned to leave the country but rather migrants from countries like Syria, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Some are also heading to Poland, another EU member state with which Belarus shares a border, but the majority are said to be crossing Lithuania.
Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, noted that many migrants appear to be arriving in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, on direct flights from Istanbul and Baghdad. Some receive tourist visas on arrival. Others do not need a visa at all, following a presidential ballot decree released in July, which grants citizens of 73 countries the right to stay in Belarus for five days (nominally so that they can be vaccinated against Covid-19). From the capital, migrants head to the border, where they can enter Lithuania and seek asylum or try to find their way to other parts of Europe.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that his border authorities will no longer prevent migrants from entering the EU. If some think that we are going to close our borders with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine and become a camp for people fleeing Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Tunisia, they are wrong, he warned earlier this month.
Johansson, meanwhile, said the Belarusian government appears to facilitate illegal migration to Lithuania after the Lithuanian government gave its support to the democratic opposition in Belarus and in order to pressure the EU to lift the sanctions against the country. Belarusian border guards havereportedreceive orders from superiors to turn a blind eye to migrants.
The EU has imposed sanctions on the Lukashenko regime following elections widely regarded as fraudulent a year ago. These sanctions were reinforced by other measures, including the ban of Belarusian airliners from EU airspace, following the kidnapping in May of Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian dissident journalist.
In response to the surge in migration, Lithuania started building a border wall and approved a new law to speed up the processing of asylum claims. This may be the first time in decades that there has been a significant physical barrier between the two countries, two former Soviet republics. Lithuanian officials have notedthe barrier could fall if Belarus democratizes.
But Belarusian dissidents have warnedthat the wall will help the Lukashenko regime crack down on political opponents, some of whom to run away repression in Belarus via similar routes to the EU that migrants from other countries take.
It comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens last year to allow millions of migrants to enter the EU, including transporting some of them to the Greek border, in an apparent effort to push European governments to back Ankaras’ policy by Syria.
This migratory influx is a new development for the north-eastern border of the EU. Most migrants entering the EU illegally do so from the south, crossing the Mediterranean or passing through the Balkans. Indeed, the current deployment of Frontex is the first on the border with Belarus.
When migration is treated as a threat by politicians who try to keep people out of the EU, they empower undemocratic regimes, whether in Belarus, Turkey or Libya, who use migration as a blackmail tactic in their negotiations with the EU, says Zoe Gardner, policy adviser to the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, a charity campaigning for migrants’ rights.
The numbers currently making the crossing from Belarus remain manageable: around 2,000 people, hardly a crisis, even for a small country like Lithuania. Travel is likely to remain relatively limited by the need for potential migrants to travel to Minsk. So this is not a repeat of 2015, when more than a million people arrived in Europe from countries like Syria.
However, this episode shows how the Lukashenko regime has few qualms about what Lithuanian Interior Minister Agn Bilotait has. called hybrid war against the EU. This is another illustration of the dangers posed by a rogue state on the periphery of Europe.
[See also:It wouldnt be difficult to do something nasty to us: Nextas Tadeusz Giczan on Belaruss transnational repression]
