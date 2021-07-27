US, China swap beards after another high-level meeting, but say they want to keep talking





A US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyber attacks.

The State Department called the meetings “frank and open” – a diplomatic code for a skirmish – and described Beijing as an international outlier that subverts international standards, listing China’s genocide in Xinjiang and its refusal to cooperate with an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“The deputy secretary stressed that the United States welcomes the stiff competition between our countries and that we intend to continue to strengthen our own competitive hand, but that we are not seeking to come into conflict with China.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Beijing, calling the talks “thorough and frank,” responded with a torrent of condemnation. Chinese officials have expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Washington’s “extremely dangerous Chinese policy” and accused it of human rights hypocrisy.

‘Confrontation’ Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian spokesman said Chinese authorities “demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, stop harming China’s interests, and stop walking on the red line, stop playing on fire and stop orchestrating group confrontation under the guise of values. ” The two countries are trying to gain an advantage as they struggle to manage the world’s most important bilateral relationship and set the stage for the first leaders meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected at the summit. G7 in October. Despite the assertive language, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue. “The United States and China are in a period of strategic competition, relations are deteriorating overall and this trend has continued throughout today’s talks,” said Neil Thomas, Chinese analyst. at Eurasia Group, the political risk advisory and consultancy firm. “But the fact that the two sides wanted to hold this meeting … shows that Biden and Xi Jinping still want to put some kind of floor on the deterioration of the relationship, because they both know that this is the most bilateral relationship. largest in the world. This has important implications for global stability – for politics, security and the economy. “ Speaking to the New York Times after its meetings, Sherman said , “On the areas where we have common interests, and there are great global interests, we had very in-depth discussions, shared some ideas. We will have to see where this goes.” Sherman’s meetings in China followed a tour of Asia with stops in Japan, Korea and Mongolia, and took place as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Singapore and Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to India, reflecting the importance the Biden administration places on Asia. . The Deputy Secretary’s trip to Tianjin marked the first high-level meeting in a contentious meeting in March in Alaska between Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Wang and senior officials of the People’s Republic of China was partially filmed. Readings after Sherman’s meetings signaled that the March disputes not only remain unresolved, but will continue to create friction in the future – particularly around human rights issues, as the March approaches. Beijing’s organization of the Winter Olympics, and international attempts to determine the origins of the coronavirus. “The Deputy Secretary has expressed his concerns in private – as we have done in public – about a series of actions by the PRC that run counter to our values ​​and interests and those of our people. allies and partners, and that undermine the rules-based international order, ”Price said in a statement. “She voiced our concerns about human rights, including Beijing’s anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong; the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; the abuses in Tibet; and restricting access to the media and freedom of the press, ”Price continued. “She also voiced our concerns about Beijing’s conduct in cyberspace, across the Taiwan Strait and in the East and South China Seas.” Sherman’s meeting came just days after China rejected the World Health Organization’s plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. “The Deputy Secretary reiterated his concerns about the PRC’s reluctance to cooperate with the World Health Organization and allow a second phase investigation in the PRC into the origins of COVID-19,” Price said, adding that Sherman also raised the issue of Americans and Canadians detained in China. under exit bans and “reminded PRC officials that people are not currencies.” A Chinese statement on Sherman’s first meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said the vice minister told Sherman that the fractured US-China relationship was not due to any of the issues raised by Sherman, but to the American representation of China as “the imaginary enemy”. . ” “Extremely dangerous” Many of Xie’s other comments appeared to be an attempt to reverse American criticism of Beijing. According to the statement, Xie also told Sherman that it was the United States that abandoned the rules-based international order that it helped create in the aftermath of World War II, but that China would like to build a “New type of international relations” built on “respect”. Xie also said that the United States was “unable to lecture China on democracy and human rights,” highlighting the American genocide of the Native Americans and the American military action and declared that the United States is “the inventor and owner of patents and intellectual property” diplomacy – another criticism Washington has often leveled Beijing for its approach to smaller, poorer countries. During the long day of talks on Monday, spokesman Zhao told a regular press briefing that China has expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Washington’s “extremely dangerous Chinese policy”. . But Zhao also added that the talks were “deep and frank,” and that they were beneficial for the healthy development of Sino-US relations. And Price, the State Department spokesperson, said that while Sherman was critical of China’s actions, “at the same time, the Assistant Secretary affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of interest. global, such as the climate crisis, the fight against narcotics, non-proliferation, and regional concerns, “including North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Burma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/26/politics/us-china-sherman-tense-meetings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos