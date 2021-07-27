Bilawal, Maryam to bow out after “humiliating defeat” in AJK polls: Fawad





APP44-260721 ISLAMABAD: July 26, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at a press conference. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Muslim League Vice President Pakistan-Nawaz Maryam Nawaz are expected to step down following a humiliating defeat. in the AJK Legislative Assembly elections.

If Bilawal and Maryam both had moral courage, then they should accept responsibility for the beating at the hands of the PTI and better resign graciously to make way for the new leadership, he told a press conference. here with the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit. Baltistan Ali Amin Gandappur.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won a massive mandate in the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which would have far-reaching consequences and impact for the region. He congratulated Ali Amin Gandpur for the outright victory of the party.

He said the fake rigging story was gone with a whopping turnout of over 70 percent. Such a landslide victory cannot be the result of manipulation, he said, adding that it was rather a manifestation of the people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the most popular leader not only in AJK but also across the Line of Control.

With a huge mandate for the PTI, the AJK people had in fact given new hope to their brothers in the face of the Indian reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he noted.

Fawad said the AJK people had completely banned Maryam Nawaz’s narrative, which targeted national institutions. His father, Nawaz Sharifs’ meeting with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib a day before election day, he added, also sent a negative message to voters.

Like Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, parties with hereditary leadership have been routed in AJK polls because people there have rejected their narrative, he added.

The minister said Bilawal made a “gift” of the party’s defeat in the AJK elections to his father Asif Ali Zardari on his birthday. The PPP, once a major political force in the country, was now confined to only one province and it would disappear from Sindh due to bad administration and bad governance, he added.

Fawad explained how the PML-N expects Kashmiris to vote for him, as his leader Nawaz Sharif invited (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to Jati Umra, in addition to holding meetings with Jandal and working against national interests.

On the other hand, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an effort to effectively highlight Kashmir’s entanglement in international forums and that is why he was considered “the ambassador. of the cause of Kashmir “.

During his election rallies, the prime minister focused on the sacrifices and the freedom movement of Kashmiris while Maryam and Bilawal did not criticize Imran Khan, he added. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a decision on the next direction of AJK, including the president of LA, prime minister and president.

Responding to questions from the media, he said Imran Khan would address the AJK Legislative Assembly session on August 5 in Muzaffarabad and announce a future course of action on the Kashmir issue.

He said the AJK people had full confidence in Imran Khan’s policy on the Kashmir conflict, who viewed it as a humanitarian issue while India viewed it as a territorial issue.

He said the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were beating in unison and that Imrans’ offer of a second referendum was an expression of his confidence that the latter would opt for Pakistan.

To a question, Fawad said that if Nawaz Sharif had not met Hamdullah Mohib a day before the elections, the PML-N and the PPP could have won the same number of seats.

He asked if Nawaz had informed the PML-N Central Executive Committee of the meeting with Mohib, who had ties to the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

The PML-N had sent a notice to its candidate to seek aid from India, but ignoring its leader Nawaz Sharif, who had made a bigger blunder, he added.

The minister said the prime minister has taken a clear stance on the Modi government’s misadventure in Kashmir detained on August 5, 2019.

When India expressed its wish to resume the dialogue, the PTI government first called for canceling the action of August 5, 2019, he added.

Pakistan, he said, had four wars with India over the Kashmir issue, which still remained at the center of its foreign policy and economic relations.

