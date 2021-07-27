A series of issues with the revised UI status of Jokowi, not just an issue with the chancellor of several posts at BUMN





DEPOK, KOMPAS.com – The University of Indonesia Faculty Council (DGB UI) raised a series of issues that remained from the University of Indonesia UI statutes the result of the revision of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. The DGB is one of the four organs of the UI, in addition to the Rector, the Board of Directors (MWA) and the Academic Senate. In an official statement on Monday (7/26/2021), UI DGB Chairman Harkristuti Harkrisnowo said the board decided that the revised UI statute contained a number of contents. "The DGB UI at a plenary meeting on July 23, 2021 decided that the PP number 75 of 2021 (the revised statute of the UI) contained material flaws," said Harkristuti, confirmed by Kompas.com. Read also : Unemployment insurance statute flawed, members of political parties may enter MWA until the authority of the faculty council is eclipsed Until now, the controversial provisions that have been highlighted by the public have only been the abolition of the ban on simultaneous posts of commissioners in public enterprises for Rector of the IU. The reason is that the current UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro was caught violating the UI Statute for a long time because he was also the Deputy President Commissioner of the BIS.

"DGB UI at the plenary meeting on July 23 discussed the inventory list of issues in PP number 75 of 2021," Harkristuti said. DGB UI also highlighted the change of the department's ban of Rector or Deputy Rector from "office on BUMN / BUMD" to "director on BUMN / BUMD". Read also : Teachers' council rejects new unemployment insurance statute for technicality Another problem is that the revised UI statute reduces UI's obligation to allocate aid funds to disadvantaged students, except those with good academic results. Then, thanks to the revision of the UI Statute, the Rector has the right to appoint / revoke academic posts, including the functional posts of researchers, lecturers and professors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2021/07/27/06570181/sederet-masalah-statuta-ui-hasil-revisi-jokowi-bukan-cuma-problem-rektor%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

