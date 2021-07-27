Donald Trump backs Ken Paxton for re-election as Texas attorney general





Updated at 7:55 PM with new information throughout.

Donald Trump on Monday approved Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for re-election, giving the struggling incumbent a sought-after advantage in the 2022 GOP primary which also includes Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Supreme Court justice by Texas Eva Guzman.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been courageously at the forefront in the fight for Texas and America, against the vicious and very dangerous left-wing radical Democrats, and the stupid and unsuspecting RINOs who are destroying our country, Trump wrote in a E-mail. Ken is strong on crime, border security, the Second Amendment, election integrity and most importantly our Constitution.

Paxton tweeted on Monday that he was honored to have Trump’s support.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Despite Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, Bush reaffirmed his intention to challenge Paxton after Trump announced his endorsement of Paxton.

I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve the integrity and honesty of the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official, Bush wrote. The Texans deserve a candidate without a whitelist of existing and potential indictments.

– George P. Bush (@georgepbush) July 27, 2021

In his Tweet, Bush alluded to the civil charges and criminal investigations suing Paxton, including a 2015 indictment for securities fraud. He is also the subject of an FBI investigation, sources say, into allegations of bribery in connection with an alleged extramarital affair. Paxton is married to Senator Angela Paxton, R-McKinney.

Seven senior officials from the Attorney General’s office reported Paxton to law enforcement and charged him with serious crimes of corruption, abuse of power and undue influence. Staff members complained that Nate Paul, an Austin-based businessman and campaign donor, had repeatedly tried to use the state agency for personal gain, and that Paxton had left him do. Paul hired a woman who allegedly had an affair with Paxton, according to court depositions.

In response, Paxton accused the employees of obstructing a criminal investigation and fired three of them. He called their claims false and said he would not resign. Paxton said he was doing his job to defend the constitutional rights of the citizens of Texas.

Despite the controversies, Trump on Monday praised Paxton, who unsuccessfully asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the election results of several battlefield states won by President Joe Biden. Back then and in recent weeks, Trump praised Paxton for pushing his Make American Great Again program.

He loves our military and veterinarians, Trump wrote in the statement. It’s going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies to make America even better … He’s a true Texan who will keep Texas safe and never let you down!

Bush was actively seeking Trump’s approval. When he announced his candidacy for attorney general last month, Bush said that his whole life he had been prepared to follow a different path and offered as an example that he was the only politically famous family member in support Trump. The Bush campaign had been drinking koozies imagining Bush and Trump, printed with: This is the only Bush who loves me. The Bush is right. I love it. – Donald J. Trump.

Nephew of former President George W. Bush and son of former Jeb Bush of Florida, George P. Bush has several ties in the Trump orbit and is friends with Donald Trump Jr.

But it was clear to most political observers that Paxton would get Trump’s approval, especially after the former president repeatedly recognized the attorney general during his speech this month at the Political Action Conference. curator in Dallas.

Paxton and Guzman also approached CPAC.

Guzman entered the race after Bush and was not seen as a candidate for Trump support.

