A 2nd new nuclear missile base for China and many questions on strategy

Just because you build the silos doesn’t mean you have to fill them all with missiles, said Vipin Narang, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology specializing in nuclear strategy. They can move them.

Updated July 26, 2021, 5:21 p.m. ET

And, of course, they can trade them. China may believe that sooner or later it will be drawn into arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia, which President Donald J. Trump tried to force during his last year in office, when he said he would not renew the new START treaty with Russia. unless China, which has never been involved in nuclear weapons control, is included. The Chinese government rejected the idea, saying if Americans were so worried they would have to cut their arsenal by four-fifths to Chinese level.

The result was a dead end. At the very end of the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his arms control envoy Marshall Billingslea, wrote that we asked Beijing for transparency, and to join the United States and Russia in developing a new arms control agreement covering all categories of nuclear weapons.

It is time for China to stop asking and start behaving responsibly, they wrote.

But the Biden administration had concluded that it would be unwise to let the new START with Russia expire simply because China refused to join. Once in office, President Biden moved quickly to renew the treaty with Russia, but his administration said at one point it wanted China to make some sort of deal.

These conversations have not yet started. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is in China this week for the first visit by a senior US diplomat since Mr. Biden took office, although it is not clear nuclear weapons are within the agenda. It is heading next to nuclear talks with Russia.

In the White House, the National Security Council declined to comment on the evidence for the expansion of the Chinese arsenal.