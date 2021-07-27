[POPULER NUSANTARA] Calls for Jokowi’s impeachment, HMI activists become suspects





KOMPAS.com – Due to his upload, an activist from the Ambon branch of the Islamic Students Association (HMI), Risman Soulissa, was arrested by the police. After being arrested, Pattimura University student Ambon was later named a suspect. Police said Risman’s message contained hate speech. The download in question is an image containing a call to a demo to remove it President Joko Widodo, the governor of Moluccas and the mayor of Ambon. The material was uploaded by Risman through his Facebook account. Another popular piece of news concerns the donation of IDR 2 trillion to residents South Sumatra affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This donation was made by the family of Akidi Tio, a businessman from Langsa, in the regency of Aceh East. Later, the donation should meet the need for oxygen, medicine, incentives for health workers, as well as places of isolation for the community. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Here is the news that is in the spotlight of Kompas.com readers. 1. Considered spreading hate speech, student activist arrested Think Stock Capture artwork Capture artwork Risman Soulissa posted an image online containing a call for demonstrations to remove President Joko Widodo, the governor of the Moluccas and the mayor of Ambon. The print was uploaded by Risman via his Facebook account on July 21, 2021. As a result of the upload, Risman was arrested by the police. The activist from the Ambon branch of the Islamic Students Association (HMI) was also named a suspect. Ambon Island and Lease Islands Police Public Relations Chief Ipda Isack Leatemia said the suspect’s upload was believed to have propagated hate speech. “The suspect’s act of spreading hate speech as regulated by law,” he said on Monday (7/26/2021). Read more: HMI activists arrested and named as suspects for uploading calls for demos to impeach President Jokowi

