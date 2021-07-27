O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, talk about politics | Chennai News





CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday for 25 minutes, and discussed a range of issues, including internal party issues , the alleged three-month vendetta policy. former DMK scheme and welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu, multiple sources told TOI. The leaders submitted a memorandum requesting the intervention of the Centers in projects concerning the State.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of aggressive measures by the vigilance and anti-corruption leadership of the DMK government casting its wide net and aggressive measures by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa VK Sasikala in an attempt to take control of AIADMK. The two leaders requested a meeting with the Prime Minister, who gladly agreed to meet them. The meeting in Parliament’s Modis room lasted 30 minutes, a reliable source said. After five minutes of joking and presenting the memorandum with party colleagues, the leaders found themselves behind closed doors with Modi. They discussed a range of issues, including DMK targeting former AIADMK ministers, ”the source said.

Palaniswami later told reporters in Delhi that the visit was to thank Modi for his polling campaign, in addition to urging him to provide adequate Covid vaccines to the state. In the memorandum, the leaders urged the prime minister not to give his consent to the Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka, to quickly implement the Cauvery-Godavari interconnection and road sector projects of the NHAI and to bring back the Sri Lankan Guard Indian fishermen’s boats. Regarding executives and leaders who pledge allegiance to DMK, EPS said: No cadre is upset, otherwise our alliance would not have won 75 seats. Our party remains strong. The leaders were not able to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah until late in the evening.

This is the AIADMK leadership’s first visit to Delhi after the parties’ electoral debacle. The leaders chose to stay at Tamil Nadu House. EPS SP associate Velumani and PAHO loyalist P Manoj Pandian accompanied the leaders. The EPS camp has been firm against Sasikala’s reinstatement in the party, while PAHO is said to be enthusiastic given their caste affinity. In Delhi, Palaniswami, who had claimed there was 100% no chance of taking Sasikala back, declined to answer questions about him.

It is not yet known whether Modi, who was instrumental in bringing PAHO and EPS together in 2017, reacted to the developments, a former minister said. During his visit to Chennai ahead of the legislative elections, Amit Shah closed the doors to talks on the reinstatement of Sasikalas in the AIADMK, after EPS held firm.

