Politics
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton backed by Donald Trump for re-election
Former President Donald Trump backed Attorney General Ken Paxton for re-election, passing main challenger George P. Bush in granting much-sought approval.
“It will take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to push America First policies forward to make America even better,” Trump said in a statement Monday night. “Ken has my full and complete approval for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe and never let you down!”
Trump has teased an endorsement in the primary since the days before Bush, the land commissioner, announced he was challenging Paxton. Eva Guzman, the former state Supreme Court justice, also launched a principal offer against Paxton.
But the hunt for Trump support had focused intensely on Paxton and Bush, who was the only prominent member of his famous political family to back Trump in the 2016 election. Paxton had expressed confidence that Trump’s endorsement would eventually come to pass. granted him, while Bush spoke with Trump on several occasions about the race and met him earlier this month at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The approval is not entirely surprising given that Paxton has been one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general. He filed a lawsuit late last year that disputed Trump’s loss of re-election in four battlefield states, the US Supreme Court declined to hear from him and he spoke at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol in January.
Still, Trump had raised the possibility that he could support Bush in a statement at the end of May that said he “loves[s] both a lot “and would do an endorsement” in the not-so-distant future “.
Bush made no secret that he absolutely wanted Trump’s approval. His campaign highlighted comments from 2019 in which Trump said the Land Commissioner was “the only Bush right.”
Minutes after Trump released his endorsement of Paxton, Bush appeared to respond on Twitter by reiterating the incumbent’s legal issues. Paxton has been indicted for securities fraud most of the time since taking office in 2015, and more recently the FBI opened an investigation into whether he abused his office to aid a wealthy donor. He denied wrongdoing in both cases.
“I am running for attorney general because Texans deserve the integrity and honesty of the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official,” Bush said. “The Texans deserve a candidate without a whitelist of existing and potential indictments.”
