Faculty Council urges Jokowi to overturn revised IU statute for campus dignity and prestige





DEPOK, KOMPAS.com – The Faculty Council of the University of Indonesia (DGB UI) called on the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to cancel the UI statutes the result of the revision (PP number 75 of 2021). Instead, the government was asked to re-adopt the old UI statutes, notably on the basis of PP No. 68 of 2013. “In order to maintain the dignity and prestige of unemployment insurance, the DGB UI calls on the president, through the ministries concerned, not to apply the PP number 75 of 2021 and to return to the status of the insurance -unemployment based on PP number 68 of 2013 ”, said the DGB UI through an official statement signed by the chairman of the board of directors Harkristuti Harkrisnowo on Monday (7/26/2021). Read also : Jokowi called for revising unemployment insurance statutes because it is against the law For information, the revision of the UI Statute actually started to be discussed at least in September 2020, when the DGB UI was invited to a meeting at the Kemendikbudristek, although Harkristuti felt there was no urgently to revise the UI Statute. The discussion of overhauling UI status just faded, until the revised UI statute was suddenly signed by Jokowi last week, following a series of issues that had already surfaced Rector of the IU this time Ari Kuncoro. Ari is known to have held concurrent positions for almost a year and a half as Vice President Commissioner of the BIS. When he was sworn in as Chancellor of the IU in February 2020, he was also President-Commissioner of the BNI. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also : The resignation of the UI Chancellor as BIS Commissioner is seen as a push to overturn the last UI statute Ironically, Jokowi, through the revised UI statute on July 2, 2021, even removed the ban Rector of the Office of Duplicates of the IU as an official in a public enterprise, except as a director. With this overhaul, it meant Ari was allowed to stay at his post at that time. However, Ari has in fact said he will be stepping down from BRI on July 22, 2021. Not only that, the UI Faculty Council also noted a series of other problematic provisions due to the revised UI Statutes, including the removal of the requirement for non-members of political parties to ” join the UI Board of Directors (MWA). In fact, thanks to this revision, the MWA was then fully empowered to choose the Chancellor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2021/07/27/07040861/dewan-guru-besar-desak-jokowi-batalkan-statuta-ui-hasil-revisi-demi%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos