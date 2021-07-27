Fawad asks Bilawal and Maryam to step down after historic AJK defeat





Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry urged the main leaders of the PPP and PML-N to step down from their posts after a “historic defeat” in Sunday’s elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK ).

“A high turnout of over 52% suggests people have confidence in the country’s electoral process and system,” Fawad said at a press conference with Kashmiri Federal Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur in Islamabad Monday.

Fawad said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice chairman Maryam Nawaz should accept responsibility for their parties’ defeat in the ballot and step down from their posts.

“They should both voluntarily resign from their posts if they have any ‘political shame’ and give a chance for a new political leadership to emerge within the party,” the minister said.

He also said that instead of hiding behind the rigging narrative, the two leaders should steer clear of their party positions.

“I would like to congratulate the people of the AJK who, by giving a huge mandate to the PTI, has strengthened the freedom of movement of people in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he added.

Fawad said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib in London ahead of the AJK elections further damaged the party’s position in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became the largest party after winning at least 25 of 45 seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, according to unofficial results.

PPP came in second with 11 seats while PML-N won six seats.

According to unofficial results, the turnout was recorded at around 62 percent. More than 700 candidates from 32 political and religious parties contested for the 45 general seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJK-MC) managed to win one seat each, according to unofficial results.

Of the eight reserved seats, five are reserved for women and three seats, one each for religious scholars, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris. Members for these seats are appointed after the elections.

Of the 45 general seats, 12 seats were reserved for refugees from Kashmir who had migrated from the IIOJK in 1947 and 1965 and settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Thus, in the 10 constituencies of the AJK, the elections were held on only 33 seats.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran thanked AJK residents for voting for his party in Sunday’s poll, which helped the ruling PTI win at least 25 seats.

“I want to thank the ppl [people] AJK for having trusted the PTI through their votes which led to the electoral victory of the PTI, ”the Prime Minister said on Monday in a tweet from his official account.

Prime Minister Imran expressed his determination for his party to focus on lifting AJK residents out of poverty through his government’s flagship programs – “Ehsaas and Kamayab Naujawan Program”.

He is also committed to establishing accountability and transparency within regional government.

“I would like to congratulate all of our successful candidates. As Ambassador of Kashmir, I will continue to make my voice heard in all international forums, including the United Nations, to ensure that the international community upholds its commitment to self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a UN sponsored plebiscite, ”he said in a follow-up tweet.

